On March 14, Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association released its candidate list after a two-week registration period for its March 31 elections.

The roles mentioned on the list include the twenty at-large positions for the General Assembly, the fourteen positions representing Penn State’s academic colleges in the General Assembly, and the presidential and vice presidential executive ticket.

Currently, none of these races are contested.

The sole executive ticket on this year’s ballot consists of Erin Boas, an at-large representative, as president, and Najee Rodriguez, a representative from the College of the Liberal Arts, as vice president.

As of now, no students have registered to represent the College of Agricultural Sciences, the College of Arts and Architecture, the Belisario College of Communications, the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences, the College of Information Sciences and Technology, the College of Nursing, the Eberly College of Science or the Division of Undergraduate Studies in the General Assembly.

Students may still register as write-in candidates until 24 hours prior to the election.

The UPUA will host several town hall events before the election. The first of which, a town hall for the representatives from academic colleges, will be held at 7 p.m. Mar. 16.

Two town halls will be held for the twenty at-large representatives. They will take place at 7 p.m. on March 18 and March 22. An executive debate will also occur at 7 p.m. on March 25.

Students may fill out a form via the @UPUA_Elections twitter account to ask questions to prospective candidates.

