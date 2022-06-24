After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, an almost 50-year ruling protecting the constitutional right to an abortion, Students Against Sexist Violence at Penn State announced it will host a march in support of reproductive rights.

SASV will meet at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Allen Street Gates, and the organization is encouraging people to bring signs and their “rage” to the streets of downtown State College, according to an Instagram post.

“The court’s decision is unacceptable — we will fight back,” SASV's post said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE