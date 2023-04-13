The Student Sustainability Advisory Council, a student-led effort for heavily reducing carbon emissions at Penn State, has worked increasingly to bring “zero emissions back to the forefront of importance.”

Earlier this year, the team proposed its “climate action plan” to the university, outlining how and why Penn State should pursue a zero emissions goal by 2035.

“It is an ambitious goal, but it is doable,” Sarah LaSalle, a member of the Penn State SSAC, said.

The aim for “zero carbon emissions” means there will be no output of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere from Penn State properties. The SSAC advised the university to pursue this goal on all fronts.

The SSAC and its proposal

SSAC, founded over a decade ago, consists of three working groups: carbon neutrality, zero waste and sustainable education.

The carbon neutrality team has been credited with advocating for zero carbon emissions by 2035 since the transition from former Penn State President Eric Barron to current president Neeli Bendapudi.

The SSAC proposal for zero carbon emissions followed a 208-page report formulated in December 2021 by the Carbon Emissions Reduction Task Force founded under Barron.

LaSalle (junior-environmental systems engineering) said the effort by the SSAC stems from the CERTF report being “lost in translation” between the transition from Barron to Bendapudi.

Penn State’s current emissions plan

Previously, Penn State aimed to reach an 80% reduction in emissions by 2050.

But, in a Penn State release from February 2023, the university said it would be “moving forward with several of the recommendations presented by the university’s Carbon Emissions Reduction Task Force.”

The task force recommendations taken up by Penn State and supported by the SSAC included switching to an electric vehicle transportation fleet and implementing renewable electric energy generation, meaning the construction of a solar farm.

Although the university mentioned a reduction of “100% greenhouse gas emissions” by 2035, it has yet to adopt all of the advised recommendations from CERTF and the SSAC.

According to SSAC member Jacob Seiler, who saw the university’s release, he said it’s only addressing “certain suggestions” rather than establishing a concrete plan.

Emissions and how to combat them

As a member of the carbon neutrality team, LaSalle said “emissions are broken down into three scopes.”

The scopes include direct emissions from the university, indirect emissions from purchased or owned energy and electricity sources, and any related emissions not stemming from electricity.

The SSAC’s “climate action plan” encourages the university to eliminate as many emissions as possible from all three scopes.

The largest source of university emissions is the steam plant, which is responsible for all of the on-campus heating, LaSalle said.

“It is super inefficient, old and outdated,” LaSalle said.

According to Penn State’s Office of Physical Plant, Penn State operates on a District Energy System, meaning heat is “generated at a centralized location” on campus. The heat, which is produced as steam, serves more than 200 buildings.

Penn State spokesperson Wyatt DuBois said via email the university’s “District Energy System produces 100% of campus-steam needs (for building heat, research needs, autoclaves, kitchen needs, etc.) and 31% of campus electrical needs.”

The plant operates at an average of 70% efficiency, DuBois said.

However, according to LaSalle, the plant still operates off of natural gas “so none of our buildings are at net zero — not a single building.”

Up until 2016, the plant also used coal as a source of energy, DuBois said.

SSAC member Seiler (graduate-architectural engineering) noted a number of options that can help attain net-zero emissions, including the construction of solar farms and the switch to electric vehicles for on-campus transportation. Penn State is currently pursuing these two ideas, DuBois said.

In addition to the implications mentioned by Seiler, CERTF also detailed “a continuation of the Energy Savings Program, expanding the sustainable labs program to inventory emissions at affiliate locations and to explore carbon offsets.”

These programs and actions have been identified as “financially challenging,” and the university has yet to pursue them, according to a release.

Seiler said getting to net-zero emissions by 2035 “would take a tremendous push and a lot of money on the order of $1 billion.”

Financial dilemmas

From financial and operating standpoints, Seiler acknowledged it will be a challenge for the university.

“You have to have a balanced budget to be able to run the university and have education,” Seiler said. “We, as SSAC, are trying to show we don't have the money right now… But we believe that there will be green investors — people that are going to be interested in investing in these projects.”

The investors who are financing the Climate Action Plan have not been identified, primarily due to the “lack of a database” for sustainability investors, LaSalle said.

DuBois said the university has recently approved a $25 million commitment to a sustainability fund, which will help renewable efforts. However, the endowment is mainly for the purpose of climate and sustainability research, not for actionable changes at Penn State.

The SSAC’s efforts

For SSAC member Athbi Alfarhan, the organization needs to put pressure on Penn State administration to receive funding.

“It's all about strength in numbers and adding more pressure on the university,” Alfarhan (senior-petroleum and natural gas engineering) said.

The SSAC’s proposal concluded with a response by Penn State — “The university wants to know: Is this something students really want?”

“Climate change is a thing, and it is happening,” Alfarhan said. “The more the university realizes that there are a lot more students that care about this, the more they could justify allocating a budget and coming up with sound financial plans to take action toward climate justice.”

Seiler said in addition to advising the university on sustainability, the SSAC has a goal of “social advocacy.”

“Sustainability is not just for the SSAC or environmental clubs,” Seiler said. “Sustainability is for everybody.”

According to Seiler, the SSAC has been working with Penn State student governments, environmental and ecological action groups.

Alfarhan said Penn State, as a land-grant institution, has “social responsibility to enact the change we want to see in the world.”

Other universities

Some members of SSAC said they believe Penn State has fallen short in comparison to other universities pertaining to carbon emission goals, and they’ve pushed university administration to recognize Penn State’s shortcomings.

“There are a lot of other schools with goals that are way more ambitious,” Alfarhan said.

Alfarhan said the University of Maryland plans to go carbon neutral by 2025, noting the goal is “ambitious.”

Although Maryland’s goal was recognized as “ambitious,” the SSAC said Penn State needs to “lead by example” in terms of sustainability and pursue a more aggressive plan, hence zero emissions.

“When you get to the end of the line, you have to have zero emissions,” Seiler said.

According to DuBois, Penn State has identified itself as a “leader in the climate research… not only helping define the worldwide problem, but developing sustainable solutions.”

The university hasn’t made “any direct investments in exploration and production energy companies;” however, the Penn State Investment Council approved a $25 million commitment to a sustainability fund, DuBois said.

Penn State has yet to issue any form of debt or equity for the purpose of sustainable growth.

The University of Michigan recently issued a large financial package consisting of over $2 billion in bonds to fund future projects. Within this sum, $300 million were used in issuances of “green bonds” dedicated to financing sustainable and climate-related projects, according to The University Record.

Seiler said practices like these “showed that there are investors interested in sustainable investing… People are excited to give money to this cause.”

Seiler said he believes “sustainability is not high enough” on the university’s priority list.

“We want to be a leader in climate action,” Seiler said, “so we have to attack this from all angles.”

