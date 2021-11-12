Penn State’s Rock Ethics Institute hosts panel discussion on 'Ethics of Policing'

Inspired by the release of a new book titled “The Ethics of Policing: New Perspectives on Law Enforcement,” Penn State's Rock Ethics Institute hosted a panel discussion Tuesday in the Paterno Library's Foster Auditorium.

The book examines the ethical challenges facing police and the criminal justice system and was edited by Ben Jones, assistant director of Penn State’s Rock Ethics Institute, and Eduardo Mendieta, Penn State professor of philosophy.

The panel consisted of Jones and Mendieta, joined by other Penn State faculty including Eleanor Brown, professor of law and international affairs at Penn State, Gopal Balachandran, assistant professor of clinical law at Penn State and moderator Megan Kurlychek, professor of sociology, criminology and public policy at Penn State.

The group discussed the origins and history of law enforcement, police reform and the current state of racism, injustice and violence in the context of the criminal justice system.

“The police are not a delegated power of a Constitution,” Mendieta said. “Yet, our Supreme Court has — over the last 100 years — delegated incredible powers to them.”

His idea that “there is no mention in the Constitution about the police” indicates the police, as seen today, should not be a given, according to Mendieta, and it opens doors for the United States to think about the police in new ways.

“This question of justice has been very complicated,” Mendieta said. “First, with slavery, then Black laws, then Jim Crow, then in the 20th century, when we begin about prohibition and then civil rights.”

Throughout the two-hour discussion, the panelists outlined the history of policing in the U.S. and alleged its ties to oppression and the enforcement of slavery cause many systematic problems that persist today.

“Reconstruction was not only about voting and the abolition of slavery — it was about full citizenship,” Brown said. “Full citizenship for African Americans cannot happen absent the abolition of a culture of impunity.”

Brown reiterated the phrase, “a culture of impunity," identifying it as a large problem the criminal justice system has faced throughout American history.

On the effects of these issues, Jones described the disparity between Black and white individuals' confidence in the police.

“Beyond its very real direct harms — death, serious bodily injury, lasting emotional trauma — avoidable police violence can also have destabilizing effects and undermine trust in democratic institutions,” Jones said. “There’s long been a pattern of neglect toward even recognizing that the high number of killings by police in the United States is a problem.”

Anecdotally, Balachandran described “how much propaganda, really, police departments and police officers are confronted with involving the loss of life and the dangers to policemen,” and this is “how populations get radicalized.”

Being a police officer is nine times more dangerous than the average profession, according to Balachandran, but it’s still a less lethal job than a crossing guard.

“When it comes down to serious violent crimes, that’s the way of the role of police should be most significant,” said Balachandran. “They should not be enforcing traffic laws… We need a more broad-based view where police are just one tool in the toolbox.”

Jones mentioned examples of other “tools” for law enforcement. Namely, he cited Eugene, Oregon, where civilian crime personnel handle certain non-threatening situations that would normally be handled by police.

“The one recommendation I would have for efforts to rather, whether you call it defunding the police or reallocating resources elsewhere — is be as specific as possible about what you’re taking money away from,” Jones said. “There have been times when we have recognized that law enforcement are engaged in activities that are causing a lot of harm without much public safety benefit.”

Targeting these very specific “activities” are reforms more tangible in the short-term that could be very effective, according to Jones.

At the panel’s close, Kurlychek described Jones and Mendieta’s newly released book as, “not the end of the conversation, but… a very good beginning.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE