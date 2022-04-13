As Penn State student Lara Waldt walked through the 37,000 square feet of on-campus greenhouse space, she pointed out plants and how to identify them — information she learned through her classes as a plant sciences major.

Waldt (senior-plant sciences) studies within the plant genetics and biotechnology option, which is one of the five pathways offered in plant sciences. The others are agroecology, crop production, horticulture and plant science.

She said she has a house full of plants and loves working with plant breeding in the lab and wants to improve their quality and taste.

“This is a true breeding program that leads to commercialization,” Waldt said. “It’s about being able to produce a whole new plant that will be far better on the market.”

Waldt said the vegetables she’s produced through the plant sciences program have made her “spoiled” because of their higher quality.

Beyond the classroom, Waldt is a member of Penn State’s Horticulture Club — where she serves as the flower chair and helps with organizing events.

Fellow student Trevor Johnson came to Penn State after some time in his previous career as a land surveyor in the oil and gas industry.

For Johnson (senior-plant sciences), he wanted something “more fulfilling” and decided on plant science because of his interest in vegetable production. He’s currently pursuing the horticulture path.

Outside of the classroom, Johnson said he helps with research on campus.

“I do hands-on stuff in the field and then all the way down to chemistry and analysis in the lab, so I have a very wide range of things I do in any given day,” Johnson said.

After graduation, Johnson said he’s interested in joining an extension program, which is created for “bridging that gap between the scientific work that’s done on the university campus and what’s done in the field.”

“[The programs are] offered free to the producers, and extension agents are out there to essentially help the producers either solve problems, initiate plans or help with anything the producers need,” Johnson said.

For Johnson, sustainability is a “big focus” in the plant sciences agriculture classes because those within the major “rely on the environment so heavily.”

“There’s such a push in the agricultural community to move toward a more sustainable way, so that’s reflected in the lessons and the learning that we get here,” Johnson said. “They really try to challenge you to think outside the box in ways that you could be more sustainable.”

According to Johnson, the students within his plant science classes have a “diverse” range of interests — but their common trait is they’re all “plant lovers.”

Johnson said the small size of the major is another positive for him, as it allows for close connections with classmates and professors.

“My experience has been that the professors within the major are so helpful and really go out of their way to assist you,” Johnson said. “The professors here have been excellent.”

Tarrah Geszvain, a plant science academic adviser, graduated in 2005 from Penn State with a bachelor’s in horticulture and has been advising students for 17 years.

She said the plant sciences program gives students firsthand experiences, and students tend to be interested in “ecology, biology, agriculture and research.”

“They are more focused on being able to learn a particular skill and then be able to apply their knowledge doing something related to plant sciences,” Geszvain said.

To Geszvain, Penn State’s plant sciences program is special because of the history of the university.

“This entire university started as the [Farmers’ High School of Pennsylvania] in 1855. We’ve been doing agriculture for a long time.”

