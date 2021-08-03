Earlier this summer, Penn State’s Palmer Museum of Art acquired a new exhibition of artwork accentuated with fine brush strokes, an emphasis on natural light and depictions of summertime — a display of American Impressionism.

“Summer Light: American Impressionist Paintings from the Thomas Clark Collection” opened at the end of May and is on display through Aug. 29.

Erin Coe, director of the museum and associate clinical professor of art history, said via email she is “excited” to showcase the exhibition throughout the summer.

It features 24 paintings on loan from the art collector, Clark, who promised his collection of pre-1940 American Impressionist paintings to the Palmer Museum as a bequest, according to Coe.

This exhibition is the first presentation of a selection of works from Clark’s forthcoming gift, which consists of approximately 170 paintings, Coe said.

The works of 10 female artists are featured, according to Coe. She said their contributions are significant to American Impressionism, though they were not as well-known as their male counterparts or recognized for their achievements.

“The exhibition explores how American artists, working in the Impressionist style in the first four decades of the 20th century, rendered the sun-drenched landscape and fostered a summer aesthetic for American tastes,” Coe said. “It also considers the pivotal role of summer schools and art colonies that flourished in the United States during this period and spread and further popularized the Impressionist style.”

The exhibition also features several artists affiliated with Cape Ann, Massachusetts, for example, which was home to the oldest art colony in the country, according to Coe. It also features artists who painted further afield including California and Texas.

The main event associated with Summer Light took place virtually on July 8, where Adam Thomas, curator of American art at the Palmer, and Coe hosted a “Museum Conversation,” discussing artists and paintings in the exhibition. The conversation was moderated by Alicia Skeath, who is a summer curatorial research intern at the Palmer Museum, according to Coe.

The exhibition focuses on Impressionism, which originated in France in the 1870s and is broadly characterized by paintings that capture the changing conditions of natural light through loose brushwork, bright colors and the depiction of contemporary subject matter, as well as the practice of painting outdoors, according to Coe.

“Though the Impressionist style was initially considered radical, it soon became popular and gradually transitioned to American soil — where it found fertile ground and flourished,” Coe said. “Impressionism is an enduring style that has spanned generations and geographic locales.”

Coe said the exhibition explores the “legacy of Impressionism” in the United States, and the style continues to appeal to audiences today.

“Tom Clark has reclaimed the work of women artists of this period and thereby ensured that their stories and legacies are preserved and shared with students today and for generations to come,” Coe said. “I hope students at Penn State will visit us this summer to see the exhibition, which I think they will find refreshing and uplifting after this extended period of social distancing and isolation.”

Caitlin LeBlanc, visitor services manager at the Palmer Museum, said she has seen an “overwhelmingly positive” reaction to the exhibit throughout the summer.

“I've enjoyed the conversations I've had with visitors about [Summer Light],” LeBlanc said. “The title was aptly chosen because it truly reflects the space and the art in it.”

According to LeBlanc, the visitor reservation numbers since Summer Light opened are 2,706 and counting.

“I love the accessibility of this exhibition for all ages and levels of interest and think that every visitor has a personal reaction and response to these works,” LeBlanc said.

Thomas, who is also an affiliate assistant professor of art and history at Penn State, was able to acquire the exhibition from Clark and said working with him has been a “pleasure.”

“One of my favorite aspects of the exhibition was unearthing interesting research finds pertaining to paintings in the exhibition,” Thomas said. “Some of the artists are not well-studied but deserving of further attention and scholarship.”

Thomas said he hopes visitors will know more about the “legacy of Impressionism in the United States” after seeing the exhibition.

“I hope all museum visitors, students included, will find something in the exhibition that speaks to them — something that they connect or react to and something that prompts them to ponder or reflect or slow down or share.”