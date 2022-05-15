Penn State’s Office of the Physical Plant will begin its biannual elm tree spraying on Monday.

The spraying will be conducted through ground application Monday night and by aerial application via helicopter early Tuesday morning, according to a release.

Affected areas will be marked through signage and ground personnel

According to the release, OPP sprays biannually in May and July in order to limit spread of Dutch elm disease and elm yellows as well as to protect current elm trees on campus.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Penn State University Park pauses operations at Atherton coronavirus testing center Penn State University Park campus will pause operations at its 101 N. Atherton St. coronavir…