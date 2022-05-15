LawnNearOldMain

Lawn near Old Main on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in University Park, Pa.

 Nick Stonesifer

Penn State’s Office of the Physical Plant will begin its biannual elm tree spraying on Monday.

The spraying will be conducted through ground application Monday night and by aerial application via helicopter early Tuesday morning, according to a release.

Affected areas will be marked through signage and ground personnel

According to the release, OPP sprays biannually in May and July in order to limit spread of Dutch elm disease and elm yellows as well as to protect current elm trees on campus.

