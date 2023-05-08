Penn State’s Office of Physical Plant to lead several construction and renovation projects this summer

Penn State announced the start of several construction and renovation projects on campus during the summer months, led by Penn State’s Office of Physical Plant.

Parking, pavement and roadway construction projects include:

Commuter Wiley Lab, Commuter Animal Diagnostic Lab, Fleet Lot, Porter South, Lot 81 Beaver Hall, Brown B Pond and Red A Research 1 will receive mill and overlay maintenance.

Forty one parking lots will receive crack sealing and seal coating treatments.

Red K parking lot will receive lighting upgrades and pavement restorations.

A portion of Big Hollow Road, Bigler Road Minor Road 3 and Fraser Road will receive mill and overlay work.

The Water Reclamation Facility will receive an entrance relocation.

The Eisenhower Parking Deck will receive masonry work.

The parking deck at the Elliott Building will be closed for rehabilitation work.

Sidewalk and landscape projects include:

The Curtain Road entrance to Pattee Library, as well as the adjacent plaza and sidewalk, will be closed for the removal of the overhead colonnade, the replacement of the entryway concrete and the relocation of the existing sculpture.

Sections of Porter, Curtin, Bigler, Pollock and Shortlidge roads, as well as College Avenue, will receive major lighting upgrades, causing intermittent sidewalk closures.

Commuter Drive will receive a new sidewalk and lighting upgrades.

Beaver Stadium will receive a new plaza with wall plaques.

The south patio of the Willard Building will receive sewer renovations, sidewalk replacement and lighting improvements.

Building renovation projects include:

Several renovations will occur at the HUB-Robeson Center, including the expansion and remodeling of Starbucks, a new location for Cow & Cookie, a relocation of Barney’s, auditorium upgrades and the replacement of the stair treads in the grand stairwell.

Deike Building will receive window replacements.

The Forest Resources Lab's north wing and greenhouses will be demolished, along with renovations to the facility’s south wing.

The slate roof on Irvin Hall will be replaced.

Wagner and Shields buildings will receive roof replacements and full perimeter masonry repairs.

Comprehensive masonry work is planned at a number of facilities, including the Hintz Family Alumni Center, Electrical Engineering West and Huck Life Sciences.

New construction and extensive renovations include:

The continued construction of the new Palmer Museum of Art, which will open in 2024 after art relocation and installation.

The continued construction of the new Susan Welch Liberal Arts Building, which is expected to be completed in late 2024.

The continued construction of the College of Engineering Research and Teaching Space 1.

Continued work at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex to include new team and media accommodations and fan amenities.

Continued renovations and an addition at the Garfield Thomas Water Tunnel.

The construction of a new facility for environmental and hazardous waste collection.

The continuation of Phase 2B of the East Halls renovations, including Bigler, Curtin and Packer halls, with Phase 2C, including Hastings, Snyder and Stone halls, expected to begin this summer.

OPP will collaborate with Penn State Transportation Services and project contractors to limit interruptions to the campus community, the release said.

Additional construction information can be found on OPP's interactive construction map as well as the Campus Visitor Map.

