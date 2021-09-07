As part of Penn State’s various sustainability initiatives, the Office of Physical Plant initially replaced its gas-powered hedge trimmers, weed wackers and most of its lawn mowers with new electric ones about three years ago, according to Ryan McCaughey, OPP’s manager of grounds and equipment.

McCaughey said one of the main drawbacks of gas-powered machines is pollution. The old gas-powered machines polluted the local environment by burning carbon and by spilling oil.

The new machines are popular with the crew, and the batteries last just as long as the gas engines, McCaughey said.

Meghan Hoskins, an analysis and planning consultant at Penn State’s Sustainability Institute, said via email the change to the new equipment “reduces [Penn State’s] reliance on fossil fuel combustion that produces air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions and noise.”

“The electric equipment does need to be charged using electricity, but the electricity purchased by OPP is becoming cleaner and less fossil fuel-reliant over time, especially since now a quarter of the statewide [Penn State]-purchased electricity is generated by three solar arrays in Franklin County developed by Lightsource bp,” Hoskins said.

Todd Zook, a landscaping supervisor, said the new electric equipment has functioned “better than expected,” as he said he was “worried” the new technology wouldn’t last three years.

Zook said he estimates the new gear costs 25% more than the gas-powered gear, once OPP purchases new batteries.

The smaller lawn mowers require new batteries every 45 minutes, according to Zook, which McCaughey said was the same time frame for when gas engines needed refueling.

Electric equipment is also quieter, according to McCaughey, who said the only noise the electric mowers make is the motion of the blades. He said the engines themselves are essentially silent.

“We’ve gotten a lot of positive comments about how quiet things are,” McCaughey said.

Zook said the reduced noise has eased tensions between professors and gas-powered mowers disrupting classes.

McCaughey said electric equipment does cost more up front, although this cost is offset by the lower maintenance costs. He said the weed wackers pay for themselves after a year and a half.

“We’ve had great success going electric,” McCaughey said. “We did a lot of research in the beginning, and then once we switched, we switched everything to one brand, so that way we had consistency with all the batteries.”

Zook also said Mean Green Mowers was the only manufacturer of electric, ride-on lawn mowers when Penn State first bought them. He said DeWalt was the only company producing push mowers and other handheld equipment at the time OPP purchased them.

More companies are producing electric equipment, which should drive the price down due to competition, according to Zook. However, Zook said Penn State is still using Mean Green and DeWalt for its mowers.

“Almost every brand you can think of has their own version of battery power,” Zook said.

The OPP buildings that store and charge the equipment overnight were never intended to charge so many instruments, Zook said, which led to OPP having to install more outlets.

McCaughey and Zook said the battery-powered machines do not require as much maintenance as the old ones.

“I would say right now they’ve held up well,” Zook said. “We’ve been pretty fortunate that everything’s been holding up pretty well.”

Hoskins said university staff are searching for ways to use landscaping equipment less overall. She said she believes there are several areas of grass on campus, which are mowed weekly, that could be transformed into areas only needing to be mowed once or twice per year.

“Going further, we also could install native grasses and flowers in place of grass,” Hoskins said, a strategy that is currently being tested at the intersection of College Avenue and University Drive.

“These types of landscapes would support more insect and wildlife biodiversity, as well as decrease our need to run mowers.”