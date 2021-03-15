For Dayna Patterson, the STEM field has been part of her life for nearly a decade. However, as a Black woman, she’s met few students and professionals in the field like her.

The National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Engineers — or NOBCChE — is looking to change that.

Patterson (graduate-chemistry) is the president of Penn State’s chapter of NOBCChE. Patterson began her graduate studies at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, but moved to Penn State in 2019 when her lab also moved here.

According to Patterson, NOBCChE is a community of Black chemists and chemical engineers aiming to make professional advancements in their careers. She said students who are not Black are welcome to join as well.

Originally undergraduate oriented, the organization is working to continue expanding to graduate students.

“We try to focus on how [we can] get the [students] to the next step in their career, whether it’s in industry or in academia,” Patterson said.

Patterson decided to join NOBCChE after attending its national conference twice as a grad student. Here, students can present their research, network with professors who are recruiting graduate students as well as attend professional development discussions, according to Patterson.

“I went through grad school and my undergrad as a chemistry major, and most of the time I’m the only Black woman — or the only Black person — in the class,” she said. “But when I finally went to this conference, I was no longer the only one in the room, so I felt more comfortable to network with people.”

As NOBCChE’s outreach director, Ilana Mosely works on the chapter’s social media and community outreach in addition to facilitating relationships with the university, other Penn State organizations and the public as a whole.

“I really like the mission of encouraging not just Black people but all minority students to engage in the STEM field, specifically in chemistry,” Mosely (senior-veterinary and biomedical sciences) said.

Mosely was first introduced to the program through her involvement in the Millennium Scholars Program and began attending meetings as a junior. Mosely said in her major there’s not much diversity, which she said she believes is the case among all STEM majors.

Mosely said she enjoys being in NOBCChE because she can interact with other Black STEM students and alumni doing what she aspires to do.

“I feel like sometimes diversity and inclusion can be like this elusive thing that people talk about, but you never actually see something concrete in terms of representation and seeing people doing what you want to do,” Mosely said.

During her time with NOBCChE, Mosely said she was able to meet other people and find out where their degrees took them.

Before joining the organization, Mosely said she wasn’t aware of career opportunities after obtaining a Ph.D. For example, learning about other people’s jobs in the field made her realize Ph.D work doesn’t mean only doing research at universities, but can also mean industry or government work as well.

Both Patterson and Mosely said they think an important aspect of NOBCChE is the representation it offers students.

“I think the most important thing [during] this time as an undergrad or a grad student — especially if you’re Black — is to see a community that represents you,” Patterson said. “It’s not a lot of Black people in the STEM field, and so I feel like NOBCChE holds a special place.”

This year, Patterson said a big goal of NOBCChE was to hold a seminar series to highlight Black chemists and chemical engineers in academia — something the organization was able to complete in February.

Mosely said she liked that the seminar series gave younger students the chance to see all of the possibilities they have when earning their Ph.D besides academia.

Looking to the future, Patterson hopes to be able to hold different types of workshops to help students write abstracts and apply to conferences, research programs and graduate school.

Another goal Patterson said she has is to start a mentorship program between the graduate and undergraduate students, which she said she believes would benefit both.

“The undergrads can see ‘this person looks like me and they’re in grad school, so I can do it too,’ and it gives grad students the chance to give back.”