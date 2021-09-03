Penn State students who have a passion for entertainment news and programming may have a new club to dive into this semester.

The Nittany Lion Red Carpet Network was founded by Kennedy Kollar and Madison Miller.

Miller (sophomore-broadcast journalism) said she and Kollar (sophomore-broadcast journalism) founded the club after they both realized there was a lack of entertainment news at Penn State.

“Kennedy and I met at Penn State Sports Night. We were both freshmen, and we learned that maybe we weren't really interested in sports,” Miller said. “We were interested in entertainment and celebrity news… and we were trying to find opportunities on campus that could give us an insight into the entertainment industry.”

Miller described the NLRCN as “the first entertainment broadcasting club at Penn State.”

“What we are trying to do is to give students opportunities to work in the entertainment industry and give them experience,” Miller said. “They can [have a program] about whatever they want — celebrity news, food networks, have a cooking show, whatever — we are going to try to get all that out there.”

Kollar said she used Org Central during the initial stages of setting up and registering the club, and she said she found it to be an essential site in the early stage of creating the NLRCN.

“On Org Central, you can view how to make an organization,” Kollar said. “They had a step by step process, which is really, really helpful. I just followed that process, and that eventually led me to where I am now.”

Kollar found registering all the names of interested student members into Org Central to be the most difficult part of the job, describing it as “time consuming” and “frustrating.”

When all the registrations were complete, Kollar and Miller began creating a pitch for the NLRCN.

Destiny Sanchez was one of the first people to join the club and said she knew Kollar and Miller during their freshman year. She said she was “very impressed” by their drive to create the NLRCN.

“I think it's really great that Kennedy and Maddie are taking the initiative to start something like this,” Sanchez (sophomore-broadcast journalism) said. “Especially for those who may not want to do news [or] sports, [and] their dream is to do entertainment. I think it's just awesome and it's very impressive.”

Kollar said the club will allow students to cover topics ranging “from Hollywood, to [celebrity] drama to movies, music, Broadway and everything in between.”

Kollar said there are also roles for students interested in the technical side of entertainment news broadcasting.

“If you want to be on camera, then you can easily do that,” Kollar said. “... And then if you want to be off camera, you will be working [on] the technical side with the audio and the camera equipment and editing and writing.”

Miller said interested students don’t need to have prior experience when trying new roles, and she said she hopes the variety of open positions will allow students to explore any aspect of broadcasting they find interesting.

“We will teach you how to do everything. We can teach you broadcasting, we can teach you how to use cameras and all that fun stuff,” Miller said. “And who knows, maybe a computer science major will come in and be like, ‘Oh my gosh, I want to do this instead.’ We're here to help kids figure out what they want to do and how they can go about making their own future.”

Another feature of the NLRCN is the club will host former Penn State alumni working in the entertainment industry as guest speakers, Miller added.

“So not only are we offering those broadcasting and telecommunications experiences, we're also getting insight from people who are working in the industry and living in Los Angeles,” Miller said.

Kollar said she is excited to interview Penn State alumni and said she believes it will help add some school spirit to the club.

“I was thinking about having segments where we interview people going into the entertainment industry just to give more of a Penn State feel to [the club], just so it's not all [national] entertainment,” Kollar said.

The pair currently have a general idea where meetings will be held and what the creation of the show will look like.

Miller said the first NLRCN meeting will consist of students pitching their ideas for shows and programming to herself and Kollar, adding “the sky’s the limit” in terms of whatever shows can be pitched.

While the exact schedule for meetings has not been fully set, Kollar said a plan was already in place.

“[We] want to hold one meeting a week [as] a planning session, just to basically figure out what everyone's going to be doing that week for that show. This will probably be the night before or two days before [the show] just to give people time to write up their segments,” Kollar said. “[It] will probably take around three hours just to [film a] whole show, depending on how long we want it to be.”

Kollar and Miller say their video segments will be filmed in the Bellisario Media Center in the Willard Building.

Similar to Penn State Network Television, the NLRCN will post its shows to a YouTube channel.

While the date and time for the initial meeting have yet to be confirmed, Kollar advises new members to keep up to date on the NLRCN Instagram for any announcements.

Emily McGlynn, one of the earliest members of the NLRCN, said she is eager to engage with all the club has to offer.

“I'm excited to dive a little bit deeper into entertainment [media] and how that all works,” McGlynn (sophomore-broadcast journalism) said. “I also want to know more about camera work and all that.”

McGlynn said she has already met a couple of the other members in person and said they’re “just wonderful.”

“[I] also [want to] learn from other creative people like myself.”

Editor’s note: Kennedy Kollar was a reporter for The Daily Collegian in fall 2020.

