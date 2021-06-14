The Nittany Lion is, by most definitions of the word, a celebrity. Thousands of fans — be they students, sports fanatics and those with an obsession with everything “Penn State” — flock to the university’s 20 campuses for a chance to meet its mascot.

On Sunday, the mascot’s fame was cemented when it was mentioned in a clue featured in a Los Angeles Times crossword puzzle.

And the clue itself? The name of the mascot’s school — a three-letter acronym any Penn Stater would know by heart — PSU.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State Blue Band announces 2021-22 drum major The Penn State Blue Band announced junior Ryan Frist as its 2021-22 drum major on June 9, vi…