The Nittany Lion is, by most definitions of the word, a celebrity. Thousands of fans — be they students, sports fanatics and those with an obsession with everything “Penn State” — flock to the university’s 20 campuses for a chance to meet its mascot.
On Sunday, the mascot’s fame was cemented when it was mentioned in a clue featured in a Los Angeles Times crossword puzzle.
Fun fact, I attempt the @latimes crossword puzzle every Sunday and look who got a shoutout!!! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/l5AH8UnXt3— The Nittany Lion (@NittanyLion) June 14, 2021
And the clue itself? The name of the mascot’s school — a three-letter acronym any Penn Stater would know by heart — PSU.
