Penn State football spring practice, Nittany Lion and fans

The Nittany Lion takes a photo with fans during Penn State football's spring practice on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.

 Samantha Hendrzak

The Nittany Lion is, by most definitions of the word, a celebrity. Thousands of fans — be they students, sports fanatics and those with an obsession with everything “Penn State” — flock to the university’s 20 campuses for a chance to meet its mascot.

On Sunday, the mascot’s fame was cemented when it was mentioned in a clue featured in a Los Angeles Times crossword puzzle.

And the clue itself? The name of the mascot’s school — a three-letter acronym any Penn Stater would know by heart — PSU.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags