Catelyn Janac found out about the League of Women Voters of Penn State through an Instagram post.

“I saw [the organization’s external president] posting about it, and it sounded like something I’d be interested in,” Janac (freshman-political science and French) said.

Janac, who volunteered with the PA Democratic Party in high school, was looking for ways to get more involved with voting on campus and said she immediately saw the benefits of being part of a newer organization.

“It was a really cool opportunity I knew I would not have just anywhere,” Janac, who serves as the public relations chair, said. “College students are such a big part of the community here in State College. We need organizations like ours to get that same demographic educated and ready to vote.”

Originally founded in 1920 to support the women’s suffrage movement, the League of Women Voters later solidified after a merger proposed by the National American Woman Suffrage Association to incorporate multiple suffrage groups into one.

Soon after, the National League of Women Voters was born.

The League of Women Voters “is a nonpartisan organization made up of women and men of all ages and backgrounds, which encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy,” according to the Centre County organization’s website.

Sydney Smichnick is the internal president of League of Women Voters of Penn State.

In the fall, Smichnick (sophomore-public relations and political science) said she was approached by two students from another club looking for someone to take over the League of Women Voters.

After expressing interest, Smichnick met with the future external president — Giselle Concepcion, the club’s adviser and a liaison from the Centre County branch — to begin forming plans.

“Come to think of it, we didn’t have a lot of time to sit back,” Smichnick said. “We started planning immediately and just hit the ground running during winter break so that we could start the spring semester with an active club.”

Though it did not have the option of Penn State’s Involvement Fair or other well-known recruiting events at the beginning of each semester to lean on, as of this March, approximately 30 students are part of the group, with eight students serving on the executive board.

“There are so many chapters of League of Women Voters nationwide,” Janac said. “I think a big part of our plan is to use that geography to our advantage and to also give students an opportunity to step up and be part of leadership if they want it.”

While the League of Women Voters Centre County has been around for years, Penn State’s chapter formally began in 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the club became “frozen,” according to Concepcion (freshman-political science).

Concepcion, who also serves as a University Park Undergraduate Association representative, was working on an initiative through the UPUA Governmental Affairs Committee when she first learned of the organization.

“Some Centre County members were interested in ‘unfreezing’ the club and approached me. I knew I could take it on,” Concepcion said. “It just aligned perfectly with what I wanted to do and what I was already involved in.”

Due to the amount of organizing with student groups like UPUA, PSU Votes, College Democrats, College Republicans and College Independents, as well as other women-centric organizations, two presidents lead the executive board — one internal, Smichnick, and the other external, Concepcion, to better distribute the tasks.

Jessica O’Hara, teaching professor in communication arts and sciences at Penn State, has been the club’s adviser since 2020 and said she is encouraged by the energy and hard work the new members have already shown since the club has reemerged.

“Well, I see our role, as a college chapter, similar to what the League of Women Voters has been doing for 100 years — helping new voters practice their civic duty,” O’Hara said. “It's exciting to help all these voters who have only been able to vote for a year or two, maybe three, to get to learn about the processes and their options."

O’Hara said getting students to understand how “precarious” democracy is has been a contributing factor to her lasting interest in the club.

“Encouraging students to vote this early in their life produces lifetime habits,” O’Hara said. “That’s really important for the health of our democracy. We want students to have confidence and excitement in the process — not dread.”

According to Concepcion, one of the organization's main purposes is to help increase campus voter education.

“We want to make sure that everyone is going into the polls educated and has the knowledge that they need to make an informed decision,” Concepcion said. “But we also understand that civic engagement spans so many different aspects of life, and we want people to be engaged on campus as well as in their larger communities.”

With an organization still trying to get back on its feet comes the opportunity for partnership as well. As a nonpartisan club, Concepcion said it’s been “imperative” to collaborate with a variety of student organizations to get the word out.

“It can be difficult to get opposing political organizations together constantly, but we are always willing to collaborate on any voting initiatives — no matter the partisan divide,” Concepcion said.

Janac said the nonpartisan aspect of the organization was most notably attractive to her as well.

“On campus, it becomes really easy to get polarized fast between the different political groups. Almost as if it is a competition,” Janac said. “I’ve really liked how our club is a meeting ground — allowing for anybody, regardless of gender or political affiliations, to join.”

Not only that, the organization has also begun focusing on collaborating with female-centered organizations as well, including plans for a joint event toward the end of this semester.

“We would like to have an event where we can all get to know each other,” Concepcion said. “It’s a support network we have yet to really use. That connection is really necessary. We should be building each other up and sharing our resources.”

The league — which Concepcion said started with the intent of getting more women to vote — targets women but also all people and genders.

“The vote has been at jeopardy over the last few years,” Smichnick said. “What people of color have been facing, what LGBTQ people have been facing as well. As a club we want to be as inclusive as we can so that those disparities don’t continue through our actions.”

Even as the organization reaches for a broader audience, including recruiting men to the club, there is still an emphasis on uplifting women in the civic process.

“I think the common misconception might be that it's just women, but it can be anybody that is interested in furthering women in politics and getting women more involved in politics,” Janac said. “I think that is the most important part still — getting women to register to vote and having us all educated and understanding of what's going on within our political system.”

With Pennsylvania’s spring primaries approaching on May 17, Janac and other executive members have shifted focus, especially to voter registration workshops and engagement activities.

“We’re still trying out the best methods that work for us,” Smichnick said. “It definitely helps that so many of our members are also part of other organizations that prioritize voting in their processes because we have experience already to help promote voting now.”

Additionally, Concepcion said it’s been “amazing” to see the support the club has already received, including from the Centre County chapter of League of Women Voters, who will offer voter registration training on March 31.

“Of course, we don't have as many [consistent] members as we would like to have in the future,” Concepcion said.“That’s why all their support has been so appreciated. At the same time, I’m optimistic we will be able to start fresh in the fall and attract as many people as possible.”

Other aspects of the club that Smichnick said are being created but will become “imperative” are member wellness, bonding events, resume workshops and information sessions on local and statewide candidates in the upcoming primaries.

O’Hara said there’s still a lot of power in knowing “women can rock elections” through organizing.

“This club really does create space for women to be in leadership and to sort of take charge of their political fortunes,” O’Hara said. “ It’s exciting. We're participating as leaders in our democracy, as people who understand that as a demographic, we have the power to shape our futures.”

Concepcion, who became a fellow for the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania because of the work she has done with the campus chapter, hopes to send a message that the club isn’t going anywhere soon.

“This organization has so much to offer, and most importantly, we are making a difference at our school — doing so all while uplifting other organizations as well,” Concepcion said. “It’s a plentiful club with space for so many different facets. For that, I couldn’t be more optimistic to see what we do.”

