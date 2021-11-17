Penn State’s Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual, Gender Diversity holds Transgender Day of Remembrance Vigil

On Wednesday, Penn State students and State College community members gathered in the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center to remember those in the transgender community who died in the past year due to “anti-transgender and non-binary bigotry, hatred and violence.”

“[LGBTQ community members] have pride, they have parades, they have happiness,” Sophie Kandler, who spoke at and attended the event, said. “We have a day of remembrance.”

Held in Worship Hall of the center, attendees shared poems, reflections, personal experiences and music in the names of those who were being commemorated.

Many also shared personal stories reflecting on what the event meant to them.

“Every year, the number gets bigger — every single year,” Kandler (graduate-education) said.

During the ceremony, 74 names were spoken and candles were lit to recognize transgender individuals who died in the past year. Thirty-nine seconds of silence were given to those who could not be identified, as well.

Celeste Good, president of Penn State’s Queer and Trans People of Color, spoke to the importance of remembering lives lost in the transgender community.

“It's a demographic that doesn’t get a lot of time to live on this earth,” Good (senior-women’s studies) said, “just because of how much discrimination they have and how much violence there is against them.”

Good said QTPOC placed hearts across campus for those who died worldwide in the past year.

Even though she doesn’t identify as part of the transgender community, Jahnia Marimon said the event was “very important” to her.

“I am not transgender myself, but it is very important to show your solidarity for people in your community,” Marimon, vice president of QTPOC, said, “and being there for them whenever they need you.”

Marimon (senior-communication arts and sciences) said showing up mattered to her.

“Just being there — showing up for them — is very important to me,” Marimon said.

The vigil ended looking toward the year ahead, as attendees such as Kandler emphasized the number of those in the transgender community who are at risk.

“We had a record number again this year,” Kandler said. “And next year, it will be again — until something gives, which is why we're here.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE