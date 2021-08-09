With a new semester comes new beginnings — including the chance for one faculty member to step into a leadership position that promotes inclusion and diversity at University Park.

Sonya Wilmoth has worked with Penn State’s Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity since 2013 when she became assistant director.

Having served under two previous directors, Wilmoth took on the role herself when she was named the center’s third and newest director in July.

“One of the biggest reasons I love this work is because when I was coming out as a young, college-age female — who identified as a lesbian at an all-private Catholic institution — I had really nobody to turn to,” Wilmoth said. “I am invested in the work because I want to be that somebody or something that I didn’t have.”

When the center’s previous director Brian Patchcoski was named the assistant vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion for Penn State Student Affairs in January, Wilmoth stepped in to serve as interim director.

Through the remainder of the spring semester and into the summer, Wilmoth helped lead the center through this temporary role. But, this was not the first time she took on this leadership position.

Following the 2016 retirement of Allison Subasic, the center’s founding director, Wilmoth took on the title of interim director for nearly seven months. At that time, the center operated under its previous name, the LGBTQA Resource Center, and was still located in the Boucke Building, according to Wilmoth.

Wilmoth said the opportunity to work under the center’s two previous directors gave her the knowledge and skill needed to take on her new role.

“One of the privileges I’ve had is working with the founding director, Allison... through her, I’ve learned a lot about the LGBTQ community at Penn State and dug into the mission of why this work is important,” Wilmoth said. “Knowing all of that and getting the chance to work with Brian… I learned a lot through him.”

Soon after making the move from Texas to State College almost a decade ago, Wilmoth said she was made aware of a part-time assistant director position in the LGBTQA Resource Center. When the role transitioned into a full-time position, Wilmoth said she jumped at the chance to apply.

Wilmoth said when she first began working at University Park, she noticed conversations starting to emerge from queer and transgender students who wanted to see Penn State enact more inclusive practices.

Under Subasic, Wilmoth said these conversations started coming to light and were further addressed under Patchcoski’s leadership.

Now, under her new position, Wilmoth said she wants to continue expanding on the center’s promise to be a welcoming and diverse environment for all students — not just those who are LGBTQ.

Having served as the center’s director through many of its recent changes and developments, including its name change and relocation to the HUB-Robeson Center, Patchcoski said the position tends to require a more “outward” focus than other positions in the center.

“This is not about the person who holds the role, it’s about the communities the center serves,” Patchcoski said. “While we have tremendous resources, Sonya’s job will be continuously finding what the next set of resources is — ‘What else do we need to devise?’”

Patchcoski said he believes Wilmoth has grown tremendously since he first came to Penn State and her appointment as the center’s director will lead to positive growth for the center.

Currently serving as the center’s programming coordinator, Eric Duran said working with Wilmoth has been a wonderful opportunity filled with positive experiences. Duran said Wilmoth’s motivation to build a more equitable campus helps guide his own work.

In the upcoming semester, Duran said he hopes to see Wilmoth’s experience shine through in programming efforts and in building up a community that was largely not able to gather during last year due to the pandemic.

Continuing the center’s goals of connecting students of all identities and backgrounds, Duran said Wilmoth has an understanding of the needs and wants of students and what it will take to accomplish these goals.

Muggs Leone, a student staff member in the center, began working with Wilmoth this summer. In the period of time he has been able to interact and work with her, Leone said he believes Wilmoth’s new position will help push the center forward.

Wilmoth knows how to create an inviting environment that focuses on creating a balance of hard work and fun, Leone said.

With students returning to campus in full force for the fall semester, Leone said he believes Wilmoth’s experience working before and during the coronavirus pandemic will be crucial to provide new experiences for students who have not had the chance to visit or experience the center for themselves due to pandemic restraints.

“Having someone who is familiar with what we did before and during [the pandemic]... she’s been around for all these changes, and I think that is really helpful going forward,” Leone said.

In her new position, Wilmoth said she wants the Penn State community to know she is ready to take on this role and help lead the center into a bright future.

“I love Penn State… sometimes it's really hard for people to love a job and love going to work every day, but I think all of those things have fallen into place for me,” Wilmoth said. “I just love the university — I think we have a lot of things we can do, and I look forward to doing it.”