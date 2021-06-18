Penn State’s Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity hosts 2nd Camp Crystal Queer summer program

Penn State’s Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity is hosting its second “Camp Crystal Queer” summer program, which features in-person and virtual events for LGBTQ students.

The program is designed to include fun and engaging activities for students to attend throughout the months of June, July and August, including movie nights, hiking trips, stargazing and a weekly virtual book club.

Eric Duran, CSGD’s programming coordinator, said the center didn’t offer as many events during the summer months before 2020 due to the lower number of students who were living in the State College area during that time.

When CSGD moved its spring semester programming to a virtual format because of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the idea to create virtual summer programming for students came to fruition, Duran said.

It started with biweekly community check-ins via Zoom, then evolved into virtual campfire chats where attendees could share stories, Northeastern folklore and Penn State ghost stories. From there, virtual tours were also held, featuring downtown State College, The Arboretum at Penn State and Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center.

“At the beginning, it was like, ‘What do we do in a virtual world?,’” Duran said. “The goal was to figure out how students could stay connected and have fun at home.”

This year, Camp Crystal Queer looks a little different. With coronavirus restrictions loosening on campus and in Pennsylvania, CSGD was able to create a hybrid program of virtual events for students who are not in the area over the summer and in-person events for those who are.

Many of the same activities held last year were able to happen again — this time in person. Most recently, CSGD took attendees to Shaver’s Creek for a group day of hiking.

Upcoming in-person events will include lawn games at noon on June 22 and stargazing at 8:30 p.m. on June 28. Both will take place on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn.

Camp Crystal Queer also features several virtual options and CSGD resources for students to connect and become more familiar with the LGBTQ community at Penn State. Its book club is held at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday, and a virtual campfire chat focused around Pride will be held from 2-3 p.m. on June 24.

Students are still able to register for Camp Crystal Queer events by using the link on the CSGD Instagram page.

Another feature of the program comes in the form of embroidered patches. Similar to those received by Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts of the USA for their merits and achievements, Camp Crystal Queer campers are able to recieve various patches for their participation in events and activites.

Offered as a virtual option last year, CSGD will now hand out physical patches to campers when the programming ends in mid-August, according to Duran.

With last year’s programming exclusively held virtually, CSGD has planned to continue offering students access to most of the inaugural year’s activities via a Camp Crystal Queer blog.

Duran said CSGD student staff members played a critical role in the evolution and planning for this year’s camp.

Sarabeth Bowmaster, a CSGD peer education intern, was tasked with maintaining various programming activities for Camp Crystal Queer, such as the pen pals program and the virtual book club.

Bowmaster (junior-women’s, gender and sexuality studies and philosophy) said the engagement levels have been lower for in-person events — but the virtual options are booming.

Being able to connect with other LGBTQ students has been a highlight of Camp Crystal Queer, Bowmaster said, and she said she looks forward to participating in upcoming events.

“For me at least, it's a great way to stay connected with the community and not feel so disengaged in the summer,” Bowmaster said. “Keeping that engagement up in the summer and letting it trickle into the school year and getting people involved before they’re weighed down by classes and work is super important.”

Bowmaster said she believes having hybrid events that students are able to still participate in from home is another critical aspect of Camp Crystal Queer. She said as some students are not in entirely welcoming spaces when they return home, summer programs can be a great way for LGBTQ students to remain engaged with the community.

When the pandemic put a halt on in-person events and classes, Muggs Leone was not able to find the time during the fall and spring semesters to get involved with CSGD. Now, Leone (sophmore-pyschology) works as a student staff member and helps maintain various social media and programming for Camp Crystal Queer.

“As someone whose entire college experience so far has been online, meeting people in person over the summer when I don’t have to worry about classes... I think it's easier to get engaged over the summer,” Leone said. “I think [Camp Crystal Queer] is a great way for people with busy schedules, or [who] might not [be] located directly nearby, to get engaged and get connected.”

With summer programming somewhat overlooked before 2020 due to the emphasis on fall semester planning, Duran said this is new territory for CSGD to explore. He said he hopes Camp Crystal Queer will continue to grow and offer more events for students to participate in.

“In the previous years, we didn’t really do so many because we would really focus on the fall,” Duran said. “With June being national Pride month, and even students being around in July and August, it is important for us to continue doing summer programs.”

For more information, students can contact Duran at ejd5531@psu.edu. If students are looking for confidential support beyond the summer programming, they can reach out to lgbtqa@psu.edu for resources or help.