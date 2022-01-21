After building a support network among academic peers while completing undergraduate degrees at the University of New Mexico, Lauren Dennis moved across the country to begin graduate school at Penn State, where she realized she needed a new “community.”

Dennis (graduate-civil engineering and climate science) and a group of peers created Graduate Women in Engineering at Penn State in fall 2021, which strives to provide a more supportive bridge between undergraduate engineering education and graduate school for students finding their way, Dennis said.

Despite being titled Graduate Women in Engineering, the organization emphasized that it’s open to everyone and “welcomes people of all gender identities to support graduate [students’] personal and professional well-being through peer support, the creation of safe spaces, social events, diverse resources and professional development,” according to its mission statement.

Dennis serves as the current president of the student-run organization and said sharing similar experiences and supporting members’ “professional and personal well-being” is a main goal of the organization.

“We want this to be a space for all graduate engineering students, but we often discuss our experience in engineering through the lens of gender,” Dennis said. “So while we might talk about what it’s like to have a child in graduate school or give birth while you’re taking classes, we’ll also have broader discussions that aren’t necessarily focused on the lens of gender.”

Although Women in Engineering at Penn State is a program that already exists at Penn State, Sierra Hicks, outreach chair and public relations officer of Graduate Women in Engineering, said some graduate students felt their needs weren’t fully addressed by existing programming — especially due to the increased disconnect during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Anyone who started [graduate school] in the past year or two might have had an amplified experience of isolation, given the pandemic,” Hicks (graduate-school of engineering design, technology and professional programs) said. “But grad school, in and of itself, is isolating. Often, people are changing schools, and they don’t know anyone.”

Haroula Tzamaras, vice president of Graduate Women in Engineering, agreed with Hicks’ sentiment about the difficulties of graduate school — saying it can be “lonely for everybody.”

“It’s easier to find a sense of community in undergraduate, but in graduate school, and especially during a pandemic, it can be overwhelming,” Tzamaras (graduate-industrial engineering) said.

The student-run Graduate Women in Engineering organization, which began inaugural events in the fall semester, is in the process of being officially recognized as a student organization this semester.

“I think community is hugely important in realizing that there are people who are experiencing the same challenges as you — having their support is really critical,” Hicks said. “It helps to have people to study with and keep up with everything, as grad life is hefty.”

Hicks said it has been helpful to connect with other graduate students to trade advice on “adviser experiences, handling new experiences and [reminding] friends to take time for themselves” throughout the curriculum.

“It’s good to have people who know what you’re going through, who know what to look for and can keep you accountable in taking care of yourself,” she said.

Since the fall semester, the organization has hosted a combination of professional development, mental health-focused and social events.

The first event in the fall was a panel featuring upper-level engineering graduate students and early career professors sharing their experiences of what was coined “life-work sustainability,” as opposed to “life-work balance.”

“We had a panel of upper-level graduate students in different realms of life, so some had kids, some were married,” Tzamaras said. “Balance is unattainable for most of us — it’s hard if you have a family or even if you don’t have a family.”

The panel discussed the idea that sustainability was a more attainable mindset to have regarding work and personal lives as well, Tzamaras said.

“I think it’s important to make your life and what you’re doing sustainable for a long period of time — and if you’re not able to sustain yourself, you’re going to fail or crash or burn out,” she said.

In addition to events that offer perspective into engineering career development, Graduate Women in Engineering also hosted gatherings focused on socializing and taking a break from the grind of classes and labs, such as a “mug painting night” and a “coloring night,” Tzamaras said.

The executive board of Graduate Women in Engineering is in the process of analyzing the results of a survey with more than 70 graduate student answers about how their needs can be met through the organization.

“Just from glancing at [the results], a common theme is people saying they don’t know how to meet other people in engineering outside of their majors or labs,” Tzamaras said. “I want to see people make friends.”

Dennis said it has been helpful to meet other engineering students from outside of her classes and major to receive a “broader view of the graduate engineering experience” at Penn State.

“I think it’s always interesting to hear about people’s different processes for writing dissertations, or what milestones are needed in different departments or student strategies to pass those milestones,” she said. “For example, the qualifying exam is very different based on your speciality in engineering, so it was interesting to gain some of that knowledge.”

As well as offering a space for relationships to form among graduate engineering students, the executive board is currently planning spring semester events based on the survey results and the voluntary “sounding board” group in the organization that helps brainstorm events.

“We’re planning on doing a STEM stories collaboration with Eberly [College of Science], who does a virtual science festival,” Hicks said. “They’re doing this new thing where students will record their daily experiences with their major and schoolwork and what they’re up to so younger people can look at that and see what different types of students are doing.”

The organization also mentioned looking into “lunch and learn” events to offer opportunities for hands-on work that may lie outside of one’s research discipline.

“I think a reach goal once we get more organized and move forward is [providing] resources and being more specific with those once we identify what those needs are — if it’s mentorship or more information on publishing,” Hicks said. “We’re looking to fill in those knowledge gaps, which is happening right now just through conversation, but we want to be more specific in offering workshops.”

Dennis expressed her hope that Graduate Women in Engineering would be able to build a strong enough foundation to sustain itself as its founding members eventually graduate.

“We all are really excited about the group we’ve put together so far, and we’ve had so much support from each other already,” Dennis said. “We want to keep this momentum going so that in the years to come, there’s a community that lasts and is really meaningful for folks at Penn State.”