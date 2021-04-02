Penn State’s 2021 Colloquium on the Environment hosted a virtual event Thursday night titled “The Quest for Environmental and Climate Justice in the U.S." with Robert Bullard, a distinguished professor of urban planning and environmental policy at Texas Southern University.

Bullard, former dean of the Barbara Jordan Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs at Texas Southern University and co-founder of the Historically Black College and University Climate Change Consortium, presented the history and current state of environmental injustice across the U.S.

Nebraska Hernandez, a Penn State student and co-host of the event, opened with a description of the current work of environmental justice Interns at Penn State’s Sustainability Institute.

“The Sustainability Institute wanted to hire environmental justice interns to bring about environmental justice programming and engagement at Penn State,” Hernandez (senior- geography) said. “We are currently working on an interactive environmental justice map of Pennsylvania that will show the cumulative health impacts of environmental hazards and exposures on Pennsylvanians.”

After an introduction from co-host and environmental justice intern Nyla Holland, Bullard spoke about the extensive history of environmental and climate injustice dating back to the 1920s.

“From the [19]20s up until 1978, 100% of all of the city-owned landfills [in Houston] were in Black neighborhoods and six of the eight city owned incinerators were in Black neighborhoods,” Bullard said.

Not only were Black neighborhoods primary locations for Houston city waste for over 50 years but Black people were only 25% of that population, according to Bullard.

Bullard said “minority groups” across the U.S. today face more pollution and environmental side effects than the white majority.

The issue is not caused by poverty, according to Bullard, as low-income whites can more easily escape polluted neighborhoods than “middle-class African Americans” that make $50,000 to $60,000 a year.

Bullard then presented a study by the University of Minnesota verifying the disparity in air quality between primarily white and primarily Black neighborhoods.

“The University of Minnesota found that people of color breathe in more nitric oxide than white people,” Bullard said. “Are we saying that there is a disparity in the air that we breathe? The answer is yes.”

After discussing further the effects of pollution “disproportionately affecting minority groups,” Bullard closed his presentation describing how redlining contributes to these problems today.

Redlining is described as the “presumed practice of mortgage lenders of drawing red lines around portions of a map to indicate areas or neighborhoods in which they do not want to make loans,” according to the U.S. Federal Reserve.

“Redlined neighbors are 5-15 degrees fahrenheit warmer than non-redlined neighborhoods,” Bullard said. “Redlining is also implicated in high [coronavirus] dangers in segregated Black and Brown neighborhoods.”

A Q&A with Bullard was moderated by Janelle Thompson, a J.D. candidate at the University of Cincinnati College of Law and former Sustainability Institute environmental justice intern, to end the event.

