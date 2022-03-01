Charles Dumas, a professor emeritus from Penn State’s College of Arts and Architecture’s School of Theatre, described himself as a “foot soldier” during the 1960s’ civil rights movement.

Dumas, the School of Theatre’s first Black professor to receive tenure, said he went to the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom — where Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech — and later met King in 1964 while helping people in Mississippi register to vote.

He was involved in a variety of committees and events during the civil rights movement, including the Congress for Racial Inequality and Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.

Dumas said in the South during the ‘60s, activists “lived under fear of terror at all times.”

“If you stepped out of line, you could be killed, and if you were killed, you would be sure that the people who did it would not be prosecuted,” as in the case of Emmett Till, he said.

By risking their lives fighting white supremacy in the South, Dumas said King and his supporters “hoped to appeal to the conscience of white America.”

Starting in 1964, Dumas said he worked as a full-time civil rights activist for 8 or 9 years by helping register people to vote, traveling and working in places like Mississippi, California and New York.

“We were poor workers,” Dumas said. “We weren’t doing it for money because there was no money. We were doing it because we wanted to make a change in the world.”

Jo Dumas, Charles’ wife and an associate teaching professor in Penn State’s Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, said she has “very vivid recollections” of Little Rock Central High School being integrated in 1957.

She said she was outraged seeing adults beating and intimidating Black teenagers on television.

Once the Vietnam War began, Jo’s father served as an officer in the military. The fact that he was still opposed to the war “strongly influenced” her opinion that the war was “unethical,” Jo said.

Despite the intimidation, Charles said he and his fellow activists always had hope.

Charles, 76, said his parents’ generation fought in World War II. The Black soldiers were inspired by the Double V campaign, which meant victory overseas and victory at home, according to Charles.

“We were a generation growing up with the notion that it was courageous, honorable and fully American to fight for democracy, freedom and equality,” Charles said.

As the ‘60s progressed, the civil rights movement found itself marching alongside anti-Vietnam War protesters, according to Charles, who said American conservatives elected Richard Nixon in 1968 out of fear of these protesters.

Charles said conservatives thought of protesters who entered the streets and demonstrated against the war as “lawless.”

He called these protests “one of the most American things ever.”

“If there’s one thing about American exceptionalism, it is the fact that we as a people and we as individuals think that if something is wrong, you open your mouth and try to change it,” Charles said.

Charles said the assassination of King in 1968 was a turning point in the civil rights movement since King preached nonviolence and was not a physical threat to anyone.

While Charles and his fellow activists succeeded in changing segregation law, what they couldn’t change was an assassin murdering King or Robert F. Kennedy, which led to “despair and frustration” among the activists, Charles said.

Jo said King “epitomized goodness.”

“Everything he communicated with people through his writings and through his speaking was about rising to those better angels that we can all become,” Jo said. “He appeared to be someone who had already done it.”

After King was killed, Jo said she and many other supporters had to “rediscover our goodness.”

“We had to rediscover that commitment and that love we had for a path of nonviolence,” Jo said.

Charles said he ran for U.S. Congress in Pennsylvania’s 5th District in 2012. Even though he lost to Republican Glenn Thompson, Dumas said he believed his Democratic campaigning helped Obama win Pennsylvania.

Charles said he also ran for the New York State Senate in 1980, where he was endorsed by Coretta Scott King, Martin’s wife, and Jo said Coretta attended an event Charles and Jo hosted for her.

Jo said she was getting the refreshments ready, but Coretta “would not allow me to stay in the background.”

Coretta told Jo behind every man doing great work is someone unsung working alongside, and Jo recalled Coretta as the most down-to-earth person.

After Martin’s death, Jo said she admired how Coretta would continue to laugh, joke and play — despite all of the responsibility she had taken on as she continued advocating for civil rights.

For Charles, he said he’s always very impressed with young people’s advocacy — especially with how confident he said they are about confronting climate change.

One sign of hope he said he saw for the future was how Parkland, Florida, high school students reacted to their school being attacked in 2018.

On Feb. 14, 2018, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, a former student at the high school, opened fire on students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people and injuring 17 others.

“Their friends had been killed, and instead of crawling into a hole, they started organizing against guns and created thousands of people coming to Washington.” Charles said. “These were high school kids.

“They were younger than me when I went to Mississippi. That gave me hope.”

In 1997, Charles directed the classic 1959 Lorraine Hansberry play “A Raisin in the Sun” at Penn State, which was the first play written by an African American person to be performed on Penn State’s main stage, according to Charles.

Charles said he was asked where he would find Black actors for the play, since the university’s School of Theatre was predominantly white at the time.

There were Black students “all over the campus,” Charles said, and he said Frances Foster, who was a “dear friend” he brought in from New York to play Mama, was the only person in the cast from outside of Penn State.

Foster was the understudy to the younger Ruth in the original Broadway production.

According to Cynthia Henderson, who played Ruth in Penn State’s 1997 production, Foster took over Ruth’s role on Broadway when Ruby Dee played Ruth in the 1961 film.

Charles said this would be the last play Foster performed before she died.

Henderson, currently a professor and the associate chair of the Department of Theatre Arts at Ithaca College, called the 1997 play “one of the most artistically satisfying experiences” she’s had.

Carla Hargrove, who played Beneatha in the 1997 Penn State production, said Charles would require the actors to do research on their characters to explain choices the characters made in the play.

“He didn’t let us skimp on that research,” Hargrove said.

Hargrove said while auditioning for the play, she felt more connected to Ruth and really wanted to play her. However, being cast as Beneatha forced her to “think differently and go to different places” than she had planned.

“It was a nice process to be able to explore parts of myself that I had not intentionally thought about,” Hargrove said.

Being cast as Beneatha helped Hargrove realize that, as a performer, “It’s not necessarily what you get — it’s what you do with what you have,” she said.

Henderson and Hargrove both graduated from Penn State in 1997.

Henderson called “A Raisin in the Sun” a “perfect play” in terms of its structure and encapsulation of the civil rights movement.

She also praised the play’s “universality of family dynamics,” calling it one of the great “kitchen sink family dramas” alongside “Death of a Salesman.”

For Hargrove, Penn State’s production of the play has a special place in her memory.

“The whole show and the whole time has a little halo around it,” Hargrove said. “It was a good time.”

Both Charles and Jo have always been “mentors” to Henderson, she said, ever since they met in 1996, when Henderson became Charles’ office assistant.

Hargrove also gave praise to Charles for his passion for community involvement.

“It’s really, really rare to find someone like him — someone who has achieved all that he has achieved but also is so very willing to give back,” Hargrove said.

Hargrove said she thinks of Charles as her “adopted dad.” Charles and Jo are also close with Hargrove’s daughter, often mailing her birthday cards.

Charles has stayed in Henderson’s life since the play in 1997, and she invited Charles to teach a theatre and race workshop at Ithaca College over Zoom in 2021.

Henderson called the workshop “eye-opening and wonderful,” and she said about half of Ithaca’s theatre department attended.

For Hargrove, wherever she goes, she tries to remind her colleagues to maintain a focus on Black history, art and culture throughout the year.

“There shouldn’t be just a rush to pay attention in February,” Hargrove said. “There shouldn’t be an eyeglass shone down on Black people from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28.”

Charles’ campaigning across the “hinterlands” or “red sea” of rural Pennsylvania had some similarities to the campaigning he did nearly 50 years earlier, he said.

While the messages were different, Charles said the political process has always been about engagement and “knocking on doors.”

Charles said one of the motivations for knocking on doors in the ‘60s was to humanize the civil rights movement.

“People saw that you didn’t have two heads, and you weren’t some kind of communist conspirator running around trying to destroy America,” Charles said.

For Charles, he said he had the same goals throughout his 2012 election campaign.

“They’re gonna see that I’m like them,” Charles said. “I’ve got my mortgage, my children, my grandchildren, and I’m trying to build a better world for all of our children.”

