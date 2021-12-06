Penn State’s Center for Racial Justice to research ‘crucial’ human, social challenges

In late September, Penn State announced the creation of a new Center for Racial Justice — the first major action university has taken in its strategic plan of “Advancing Inclusion, Equity and Diversity.”

Designed to advance the work of the Select Penn State Presidential Commission on Racism, Bias and Community Safety, the center will allow Penn State to “leverage” its strengths as a university “to promote and shepherd vital research around racial justice,” according to Lora Weiss, senior vice president for research, who will oversee the selection of the center’s first director.

The center’s ultimate goal will be to facilitate “multidisciplinary collaboration among leading experts at Penn State and other institutions,” Weiss said via email.

“As we work to promote critical research and education around racism and bias, we hope to create new connections across Penn State and beyond,” Weiss said. “We look forward to the center’s multi-disciplinary efforts involving students, faculty and staff as we envision applicability and importance for all members of our community.”

The center’s creation follows an open letter Penn State President Eric Barron sent to the university community in February that detailed his commitment to advancing the efforts of the Select Presidential Commission.

According to Weiss, Barron worked in collaboration with the Select Presidential Commission and “solidified a plan” around its recommendations that “fits squarely into the university’s mission of research and education.”

The result was an idea for a new Center for Racial Justice.

Weiss said the center “is exactly the kind of scholarly work and dialogue” Penn State needs following a “shift” in the nationwide race reform narrative.

According to Weiss, the center will be part of Penn State’s Social Science Research Institute, which Weiss said “fosters research addressing crucial human and social challenges.”

“This integration will allow us to build on the excellence of Penn State’s interdisciplinary institutes, draw from a broad range of expertise from multiple disciplines, colleges and campuses, and investigate important issues from many angles,” Weiss said.

The objectives of the center, according to Weiss, will include:

Providing resources for new faculty members

Creating a fellowship program for faculty focusing on “critical research topics” through Supporting Effective Educator Development grants

Creating undergraduate, graduate and postdoctoral fellow opportunities

Researching issues from a foundational perspective

Work undertaken by the center aims to be “factual, informed, data driven and scholarly,” with the goal of affecting potential change, Weiss said.

Joshua Kouassi, the Sankofa chair of Penn State’s Student Black Caucus, said the formation of the center is a potential first step in allowing the university’s reputation to transcend that of “the average [primarily white institution].”

Kouassi (junior-political science) said he hopes the center attracts more students of color and diversity to Penn State.

“If we have this center, it shows that the university actually does care about their students of color — no matter where they’re from,” Kouassi said. “Diversity is the best quality that an institution can have because a broad array of ideas makes everyone profit.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Things to do at Penn State, in State College during last week of fall semester Looking for something to do at Penn State or in State College during the last week of classe…

But Kouassi said he believes the university hasn’t relayed progress about the center effectively to members of student organizations like Black Caucus.

“It’s been more so the university setting everything up — and I understand why they’re being so quiet because you don’t want to make promises before they happen — but at the same time, it is nice to show the students of color that, ‘Hey, we are working on something, and it’s going to take awhile, but we’re going to get it done,’” Kouassi said.

Barron sent an email to student leaders within marginalized groups announcing the center once plans for it were finalized, but Kouassi said the outreach wasn’t enough. The center, Kouassi said, is for the entire student body — not just the student leaders.

“I feel like there’s a more efficient way to communicate,” Kouassi said. “That would be a lot better for the student body to ease people’s minds.”

Penn State Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Caucus President Steven Zhang said student involvement in the center wasn’t made clear to him or his organization.

For Zhang (senior-economics and political science), there were “difficulties” understanding how students “will fit into [the] greater picture” of the center — but even more difficulty understanding how APIDA students will be involved.

“Historically, APIDA individuals haven’t been the ones to be first reached out to or really included in these conversations,” Zhang said.

There were, however, students involved in initial discussions about the new center’s structure — including Kouassi, who said he helped with the center’s “blueprints.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State students express mixed feelings over extended university mask mandate Since fall 2020, wearing a mask on campus has become a habitual part of Penn State students’…

Weiss said she and other university officials are “grateful” to the faculty, staff, students and “an engaged alumna” who worked with the Presidential Commission on the project.

The next step in the center’s implementation, Weiss said, will be the appointment of a director after “a national search” — a director who Weiss said will have an “outstanding record of accomplishment and leadership.”

The director’s job will be to “create a strategic vision and focus” and “a multi-year strategy and plan” they will then implement as they work to enact the center’s mission and objectives.

Kouassi said he believes the director “will need to be very related to Black Caucus” and “know how to communicate with the students that they are meant to serve.”

For Zhang, the center’s director must be “actively advocating for the APIDA voice,” and if not, “the research won’t be done, the advocacy won’t be performed and in turn, the stereotypes continue to exist.”

As decisions are made and the center’s implementation process continues, Weiss said she and the university will provide updates to the Penn State community.

However, Zhang said he harbors skepticism about the overall effectiveness of the center.

The decision to form the center, Zhang said, “was an action that was not necessarily necessary for the advancement of [people of color], underrepresented minorities or for progress at Penn State and across the country.”

A change Kouassi said he hopes the center will make is ensuring the Black community at Penn State has safe spaces across campus — spaces in addition to those the Paul Robeson Cultural Center fosters and those Kouassi himself strives to foster in his role as Black Caucus’ Sankofa chair.

“Heavy-hitting” incidents can occur any time, Kouassi said, and for Black students at a primarily white institution like Penn State, such incidents can negatively impact mental health.

A lack of “safe [spaces]” and a “support system” has the potential to throw impacted students “off the rails,” Kouassi said.

Yet Weiss said she “[looks] forward” to the center’s ability to accomplish its objectives.

“I believe we have the best and brightest faculty, and when we come together, we can truly make a difference as we work to translate knowledge into opportunities, foster public engagement, help to solve pressing societal issues and inform policy decisions at Penn State and across both the commonwealth and the nation.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State students weigh pros, cons of cumulative final exams As finals week is approaching at Penn State, student Camryn Casadei said she “definitely pre…