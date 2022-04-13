Community and Environment Development Club

The Community and Environment Development Club meets in the Ferguson Building in University Park, PA on Monday, April 11.

 Danny Gotwals

Penn State's Community, Environment and Development club will attempt to break the world record for watering the most plants in a row on Earth Day.

Amelia Wyckoff, the club’s co-founder, has been in contact with NBC's TODAY show to make the attempt a reality.

To break the world record, club members, along with any other volunteers, will line up in a row, each with their own plant and watering device. Once the first person waters their plant, the next will go — until everyone has watered their plant.

The world record attempt will be streamed via Zoom to the TODAY show from 7:45-8:40 a.m. on April 22.

