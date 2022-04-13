Penn State's Community, Environment and Development club will attempt to break the world record for watering the most plants in a row on Earth Day.

Amelia Wyckoff, the club’s co-founder, has been in contact with NBC's TODAY show to make the attempt a reality.

To break the world record, club members, along with any other volunteers, will line up in a row, each with their own plant and watering device. Once the first person waters their plant, the next will go — until everyone has watered their plant.

The world record attempt will be streamed via Zoom to the TODAY show from 7:45-8:40 a.m. on April 22.

