After a friend of Penn State student Madeleine Hedrick suggested they could bring back the Community, Environment and Development club to improve university sustainability, the pair of students got to work.

Amelia Wyckoff, co-founder of the revived CED club, said a lot of what members have been working on is networking and club outreach — but recently, NBC’s TODAY show reached out about a project involving clubs from various universities coming together virtually to break a world record.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Penn State’s CED club had to temporarily shut down, but now, in collaboration with the morning news show, Penn State’s CED club will attempt to break the world record for watering the most plants in a row from 7:45-8:40 a.m. on Earth Day at the greenhouses by Tower Road Landscape Shop.

The attempt will be streamed via Zoom to the TODAY show from 8:30-8:45 a.m.

After being contacted about the event, Wyckoff said she sent an invite link to her club’s GroupMe, and “30 people [joined] within six minutes.”

“[NBC] said that [it needs] at least 250 people to break the record,” Wyckoff (freshman-CED and geography) said. “We officially have 55 people signed up as of now.”

For an event like this, there are many requirements to meet while setting it up, Wyckoff said, but communicating with NBC has been “pretty easy to manage.”

One of the groups Wyckoff reached out to in preparation for the event was Penn State Campus Dining. She said she hopes the university will be able to provide food for the event, further incentivising the early wake-up time, but she hasn’t gotten confirmation yet.

“[Completing setup for the event is] extremely rewarding — especially as we just founded the club two months ago, and now we're going on the TODAY show like, it's very, very crazy,” Wyckoff said.

Wyckoff requested any students attending the event wear Penn State gear to represent the university on live TV.

The CED club as a whole focuses on trying to use more sustainable practices and getting a broader scope of people involved than just CED majors.

Wyckoff said the club’s faculty adviser Tim Kelsey “really helped” with re-establishing the club.

“Sustainability has broad interest,” Wyckoff said, “so our club is welcoming to students of all different majors who see the value of requiring sustainability into the line of work into their majors.”

Like the record attempt, the club is open to all Penn State students, which gives it more potential to grow than if it was restricted to CED majors, according to Craig O’ Connor, the club’s vice president.

For O’Connor (junior-CED), his favorite part of the club is “any of the gatherings we do outside [the meeting] room” — like attempting to break world records.

Kayla Laddin, the club’s social media manager, agreed and said the CED major is small itself, and club members are in “a lot of the same classes.”

Laddin (sophomore-CED) said Kelsey, associate head of department of agricultural economics, sociology and education, and professor of agricultural economics, reached out to her regarding the club. She decided to join and has since become a club executive.

Marilyn Reyes experienced a similar recruiting process, as she was inspired to join the club after its co-founder spoke to her.

“I definitely look forward to creating outreach outside our major,” Reyes (junior-CED) said of her purpose in the club.

For Hedrick (sophomore-CED and economics), her favorite memory came from last week when the club walked around the Arboretum at Penn State and “got to connect and talk with each other.”

Now, she’s looking forward to the club’s future — both in the world record attempt and beyond.

“I really wanna just see us getting involved with the community.”