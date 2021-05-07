During its May 7 meeting, the Penn State Board of Trustee's Committee on Governance and Long-Range Planning approved a $228 million proposal to build a new research and teaching building on west campus.

Tentatively named the Research & Teaching Building and deemed The Penn State University West 1 project by the Office of Physical Plant, the new building will be “located at the terminus of the Westgate ramp,” according to the Office of Physical Plant’s website.

The new building will feature the Department of Aerospace and Acoustics, the Department of Architectural Engineering and the Department of Civil Engineering, according to the Office of Physical Plant.

Classrooms, labs, offices, commons areas, conference spaces, the Learning Commons, an auditorium, multimedia production rooms and a cafe will be housed in the four-story, 284,000 square-foot building.

Included in the project agenda is the demolition of the Hammond Building, which currently houses College of Engineering classrooms, offices and a small branch of the Penn State University Libraries system.

A new west quad will stretch to the south of the new building.

Bids for the project — led by Physical Plant Facilities Project Manager Dwayne Rush — are slated to open at 3 p.m. on May 27.

The project received unanimous approval by board members.

