For Maha Marouan, Penn State associate professor of women's, gender and sexuality studies, and African studies, her collective work with the African Feminist Initiative at Penn State since 2015 has created spaces for discusscions and spread awareness concerning feminism in Africa and the African diaspora.

Marouan said she works alongside co-directors Gabeba Baderoon and Alicia Decker, associate professors of women’s, gender and sexuality studies, and African studies, to showcase the AFI as a transnational and global research network connecting scholars in African feminism and sharing their work.

“Our research students are very involved. We have dialogues every month. Every time a book comes out, we have a book discussion,” Marouan said. “We are very active. Graduate students are very involved with the African Feminist Intiative.”

Marouan also said there’s a mentorship program within the AFI.

Additionally, the AFI has undergraduate and graduate courses focused on African feminist topics and has held five international conferences on African feminist issues.

Decker said there’s an external advisory board of scholars who are based around the world, as well as an “internal steering committee” of Penn State-based faculty members.

“It seems the more the AFI grows, the more people hear about Penn State, and they want to come to Penn State to do work — either as graduate students or as faculty or as visiting scholars,” Decker said.

The AFI “grew” out of a need for more purposeful and deliberate conversations about African feminism within academia at Penn State, according to Decker, and it has created a space to connect the African studies and women’s, gender and sexuality departments.

“We were looking for a way to engage in more feminist conversations about Africa… and so this was a way for us to create this metaphorical third space,” Decker said. “I would say that it grew out of an absence — not because either space was hostile necessarily but just because it was missing.”

While most of the participating scholars reside in North America, “probably one-third [reside] in various parts of the African continent and other parts of the world,” Decker said.

What the AFI initially thought would be a mostly Penn State-centered organization grew into a globally reaching organization, bringing African feminist scholars togther to disscus “gender inequality, patriarchy and oppression,” Marouan said.

For Decker, the group “didn’t anticipate” there being an “interest in this kind of work more broadly.”

“And so what we found is that there’s a lot of scholars — both scholars like myself who are not African but do African-focused research, as well as African scholars that are living and working in primarily U.S. institutions that are feeling kinda also isolated in a way,” Decker said. “And so we were able to tap into this kinda hunger and really link people together.”

Decker said she’s “been really inspired” over the last seven years by the “traction” AFI has gained on “pretty much a daily basis.”

“I’m getting new requests from people from all over the world saying that they want to join the Listserv and be a part of the network,” Decker said.

Marouan said one of AFI’s goals is “to have these meetings and these conferences when we bring scholars of Africa and African feminisms from all over the world to engage with these issues and make these issues visible.”

She also emphazised the importance of recognizing feminism as a global issue that affects the lives of women everywhere — regardless of where they’re from.

Marouan said she hopes women across the globe can start to engage with each other and learn how to fight against inequities.

For Marouan, as women, “we don’t operate in a vacuum,” and women are “connected globally” and “challenged by patriarchy — all over the world.”

“Gender inequalities don’t just exist in the third world or in the developing world, they exist everywhere,” Marouan said. “We can all learn strategies from each other. We can all learn from each other how to resist inequality.”

Marouan also explained the differences between “what it means to be a feminist” from Morocco to rural parts of Southern Africa.

“By studying the variety of feminisms within Africa and the different kind of manifestations, I think it certainly raises awareness among American students of just how amazing and rich the histories of activism against various forms of oppression… that African women have been doing for a long, long, long, long time,” Marouan said.

Decker said she believes learning about African feminism is important for students because “having exposure to different ways that people are thinking allows students” to see the “similarities across persons, across the world — but also interesting and important differences.”

Part of teaching students about African feminism includes dismantling the notion among many U.S. students that Africa is a place that needs saving and feminist movements there are not progressive, Marouan said.

“The images we often get about the African continent is people in dire poverty, civil wars, a lot of violence,” Marouan said. “Africa is a continent, I mean so many people think about it as one country or one place, where they don’t understand it actually is a continent with so many different languages and ethnicities and civilizations.”

For Decker, the value of learning about African feminism is that American students are “able to learn about Africa as a progessive place and not as a necessarily backwards place that needs to be saved.”

“The idea that… there are women who are engaging with feminist issues and challenging patriarchy and fighting for equal rights just doesn’t, you know, doesn’t cross people’s minds,” Marouan said.

Marouan said the “only way it can work is through connecting to other people, and so it’s important not to have assumptions about other parts of the world and this idea that other parts of the world have nothing to offer us.”

Zinhle ka’Nobuhlaluse, co-moderator for AFI’s monthly Feminist Dialogues, said it’s important for people to understand that “we are not a monolith, and that there’s different forms of African ways of being and African feminists.”

“Intergenerationality isn’t a conversation, but we’re actually doing it,” Zinhle ka’Nobuhlaluse said. “It also ensured that other emerging scholars find refuge in this space and see that they also can contribute within the spaces if you have somebody who’s doing that.”

Zinhle ka’Nobuhlaluse also said dialogue spaces allow room for activists “on the ground,” which reminds those in the AFI "come into feminism because I come into feminism through activism as well.”

“[African feminism] is important every month. Why it’s important is because there’s been so much erasion,” Zinhle ka’Nobuhlaluse said. “There’s one erasion of the work that has been done by feminists. That’s why it’s important for us to constantly recognize that.”

Zinhle ka’Nobuhlaluse said African feminist spaces “always cultivate room for joy — even in times of struggle.”

“There’s a balance of both forms of resisting oppression but also cultivating joy whilst doing that and cultivating one’s own identity outside of what one is responding to,” Zinhle ka’Nobuhlaluse said.

Decker said AFI will continue to be present and answer questions, and “we welcome the involvement of undergraduates, certainly, in whatever way they want to be involved.”

“Be curious about the world, be curious about how other women operate in the world — how do they fight patriarchy, how do they fight inequality, how do they fight injustice, what are the strategies they have,” Marouan said.

