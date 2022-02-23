For Gene and Roz Chaiken, Penn State has long been a part of their lives, and in 2021, the pair was honored as Penn State’s Philanthropists of the Year.

“It means a lot that the school is aware of what Roz and I are doing, and it's appreciated,” Gene said. “Probably more important than that, hopefully, it inspires other people.”

“Gene and Roz’s support for Penn State, and the College of the Liberal Arts, in particular, is absolutely extraordinary,” Clarence Lang, Susan Welch Dean of the College of the Liberal Arts and professor of African American studies said. “The impact of their legacy will reverberate for generations by making the dream of attending college a reality for thousands of future Penn Staters.”

The couple has donated over $6.2 million over the years, making them the largest cumulative donors in the history of Penn State’s College of the Liberal Arts, according to a Penn State News release. The Chaikens are also Penn State’s fourth-largest donors overall.

“Starting next September, there will be 160 students getting a $10,000 a year, four-year scholarship,” Gene said.

They have also funded the creation of the Chaiken Center for Student Success.

“That's to help everyone — not just the Chaiken scholarship students,” Gene said.

The Chaiken Center for Student Success has a mission to “connect students to the right university resources at the right time,” according to its website.

With resources like student peer success coaches and advisers, the center is located in room 101 of the Burrowes Building.

For Gene, the couple’s Penn State legacy began long before they were donors.

“My history at Penn State starts in 1952 when my brother matriculated there. I was 11 years old… and I knew that was where I wanted to go,” Gene said. “It was Pennsylvania State College when my brother went to school. It didn’t become a university ‘til 1953.”

Gene graduated in 1962 with a degree in business administration, he said.

He then joined Almo Corporation and later took over as CEO, and the corporation has become the largest independently run appliance distributor in the country.

“I am just finishing my 58th year now,” Gene said.

Since Gene and Roz’s time started at the university, their impact has been felt.

“Over the years, they have made these fantastic contributions so that over a thousand students have won scholarships funded by the Chaikens,” Susan Welch, former dean of the College of the Liberal Arts and current professor of political science, said.

The Chaikens’ influence will be felt long into the future as well due to their donations, according to Welch.

“And now they are giving another multi-million dollar gift for the future,” Welch said. “Philanthropy is really built into their genes.”

Gene and Roz began their journey in philanthropy later in life, Gene said.

“I became very active with the school when I was on the Board of Trustees for two years as a governor's non-voting representative, then five years as a member of the board,” Gene said.

Gene said he was “aware” of trustee scholarships, or in other words, whatever amount of money a trustee member would “put up,” the university would match the funds for a scholarship.

“Roz and I started our philanthropy there, and the more we did, the more we realized what we wanted to do for philanthropy with Penn State,” Gene said.

Their connection to the College of the Liberal Arts began through one of Gene’s fraternity brothers, and the couple donated along with Gene’s fraternity brother.

“I got involved with the Liberal Arts school through the Jewish studies program… then-Dean Susan Welch really inspired us to do a lot of what we did,” Gene said.

In one of their recent donations, the Chaikens requested the upcoming College of the Liberal Arts building be named in honor of Susan Welch.

”It was so touching — I couldn’t believe it. You know we were close over the years but to think they would want a building named for me was so amazing,” Welch said. “I was nearly [speechless] but certainly gratified and overwhelmed.”

For Gene, “the most important thing was helping students.”

More than scholarships, the couple said they hope to teach students the importance of giving back.

“[If] they can lead and they can help, then Roz and I will know we were successful,” Gene said.

They also want their donations to be felt outside of those that receive scholarships, Gene said.

The Chaikens live by nine words they say have guided their philanthropy and their lives, and their hope is that through these donations, others will learn to live by them, too.

“Helping other people is a privilege — not a chore.”

