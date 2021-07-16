Penn State Residential Dining reintroduced reusable containers, called PSreUse, this summer according to Penn State Internal Communications Manager Curtis Chan.

The containers were implemented during Summer Session II, and there are plans to relaunch at all dining locations in the commonwealth this fall, Chan said.

PSreUse is open to anyone with a Penn State ID card who pays for meals with a campus meal plan, commuter plan or LionCash, according to Chan.

The containers work similarly to the previous Green2Go program, but now, there is no longer a $5 deposit required to participate. If not returned by the end of the semester, individuals will incur a $5 damage charge, Chan said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State announces fall 2021 Involvement Fair dates Penn State's fall 2021 Involvement Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 25-26 on th…