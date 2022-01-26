Walking down the hall in any on-campus housing location at Penn State, students are bound to run into a central figure in the housing environment — resident assistants — who help students get acclimated to the environment and adapt to the independent college lifestyle.

To become an RA at Penn State, students must attend one RA information session, have completed a certain number of Penn State credits in which they demonstrated good academic standing, and undergo a selection process, according to Penn State Student Affairs’ website.

For many students, like Rebekah Lundy, working as an RA allows them to use their “natural talents” in a beneficial way within the campus community.

As she’s always been the “mom friend” in her friend group, Lundy (junior-secondary English education) said becoming an RA was a “natural move” as she’s always been able to “handle a lot of responsibility.”

“As a future high school teacher, being an RA [has given] me the chance to work with students close to the age I will be teaching in the future,” Lundy said. “I can learn the best ways to interact with students in their late teens as an authority figure but also as a trusted resource, which is what I hope to be to my future students.”

Lundy said having the opportunity to interact and guide students during their college experience has given her insight into how to approach her future career.

“I have built relationships with my residents, and I see how they live, what they value and what they respond best to — all of which will aid me tremendously in my future classroom,” Lundy said.

Lundy said she believes she has a “knack for balancing policy enforcement with [her] friendships,” which allows her residents to view her both as an approachable person to have conversations with and — simultaneously — a figure of authority with a job to complete.

“I have had the opportunity to see my residents work through a lot of difficult, adult situations with my help, and I am glad I was able to guide them to the resources they needed,” Lundy said.

Lundy said one of the best parts of being an RA is having a room to herself, which allows her to follow her own sleep schedule and organize her space how she likes.

However, she said she misses the experience of living with friends as she did in previous semesters.

“Making the decision not to sign another lease in order to live on campus — and not with my friends — was incredibly difficult, but for financial reasons, I couldn’t pass up the benefits of being an RA,” Lundy said.

Lundy said being an RA consists of various responsibilities — from weekly meetings with staff and supervisors to social event planning.

In order to track her engagements, Lundy said she uses both a paper planner and Microsoft Calendar “religiously.”

“Keeping all my assignments, sorority events, RA responsibilities and plans with friends organized is the key,” Lundy said. “My planner is my best friend.”

Lundy said she monitors how she divvies up her time to keep her “social, professional and academic life in balance” and not leave one go on the wayside.

“I am [also] super honest with my residents about when I am having a bad day and need some time to myself,” Lundy said. “I ask them to remember I am a student just like them and to come to me with issues as soon as they occur, rather than waiting until things are urgent.”

Although there are positives to being an RA, Lundy said “on-duty” nights have been an adjustment for her.

Being “on duty” refers to nights when a particular RA must be in their building between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. and monitor for any issues.

The number of days “on duty” differs depending on the size of the students’ Supergroup — which is a group of RAs who work together in a given residence area — and the needs of the residential area, Penn State Student Affairs’ website said.

According to Lundy, duty nights consist of walking the halls throughout the night and having a “duty phone” in case of emergencies, some of which she handles and others that she brings to her supervisors.

“I have reframed those nights in my mind as a night to catch up on homework and take care of myself [with] face masks, long showers [and] watching movies,” Lundy said. “With this mindset, I realize I’m not missing out on anything I can’t do another night, and I can use duty nights to my advantage.”

Although many students become RAs for similar reasons to Lundy, others take the position due to their personal experiences on campus along with familial stories.

Upon hearing his sister’s story of being an RA during her undergraduate study, Joe Nicolas said he decided to apply for the job since “it was a good opportunity to interact with students while also making a good amount of money.”

Upon arriving at Penn State during his freshman year, Nicolas (junior-chemical engineering) said he struggled with personal matters and didn’t have a “present” RA to help during the time.

Nicolas said he didn’t want anyone else to have a similar “lonely experience” with no one to turn to, which is the “biggest driving force” that pushed him to become an RA.

“A lot of people think being an RA is a lot of policing, and that’s something we struggle with a lot — balancing when to enforce policy versus when to be the friendly face in the halls,” Nicolas said. “But my priority is always my residents’ well-being — whether that be physical or mental well-being.”

One of his most memorable stories of being an RA is of helping a fellow international student adjust to on-campus life upon arriving at Penn State.

After a few weeks on campus, Nicolas said the resident started opening up and finding his place in the campus community, which he said was an enjoyable transformation to watch as an RA.

“Personally, it was just really touching to finally see him fit in, find his people and get comfortable here,” Nicolas said.

According to Nicolas, being an RA and consistently interacting with students has made him “more observant and capable of reading people,” as he now knows the signs to look for when people are distressed or dealing with an issue.

Through the experience of being an RA, Nicolas said he also learned how to separate professional and personal life, which he said is “very important” since RAs work and live in the same location.

He said being an RA has helped him “recognize where boundaries need to be” in his life and differentiate “how to be more professional when need be but also how to break that wall down and be a little more personal with some of [his] residents to try and help them connect with [him] and be more honest.”

The extent each RA interacts with their residents differs depending on the person, their individual personality and their work style, Nicolas said.

“Some RAs are extremely involved in their residents’ lives, and they are very in tune with everything that’s going on, and then some are just completely detached and do the bare minimum — which are both fine,” Nicolas said. “The job is really what you make of it. It’s as much work as you want it to be, and it’s as much interaction with people as you want it to be.”

Getting to know and interact with his Supergroup has been the best part of his time as an RA, Nicolas said.

“The relationship that we’ve all established together is something that I truly cherish,” Nicolas said. “It’s nice to interact with people who are on the same ground or the same wavelength.”

Some students, like Gabriela Williams, became an RA to set themselves apart for their future educational or occupational applications.

Williams (junior-international politics), who said she wants to attend law school after her undergraduate education, said she wanted to be an RA since she has a Type-A personality.

As law school is competitive, Williams said she was trying to find something that would make her “stand out,” and she said she believes pairing sorority involvement with an RA job is “not something a lot of people expect.”

Williams said she’s the RA for her entire building with approximately 140 residents and has to hold overnight duty two to three days a month. She said the position has helped her realize her full potential and not limit herself due to self-doubt or feelings of being overwhelmed.

“I’ve realized that I, as a female with short and small stature, am able to hold a meeting for an entire two floors filled with males and still command the room,” Williams said.

As an RA, Williams said “you’re always looking out for everyone,” but people in her position also need to establish time for themselves and their own mental health, especially since the job revolves around making sure all residents are stable and doing OK.

Williams said being an RA can be an “added pressure” that limits some parts of one’s social life.

However, at the same time, she said being an RA is an effective way to connect with new people — both other RAs and residents you work with — and receive a price cut with free housing and a free meal plan.

Williams said many students view RAs as being “uptight,” but in all actuality, she said most RAs are “very understanding and bubbly” with the intention of helping the students respect their contracts signed at the beginning of the semester or year.

She said another misconception about the job is that it limits students’ college experiences.

She said supervisors are understanding about academic obligations and promote the concept that “academics come first.”

Williams said supervisors may be less understanding if the conflict was a sorority or extracurricular activity because after academics, RA responsibilities are the second responsibility or obligation.

To ensure residence hall duties are completed throughout the semester, RAs are asked to limit outside activities that may conflict with residence hall responsibilities — including outside jobs and executive board positions in clubs, the Penn State Student Affairs website said.

However, RAs are permitted up to five weekends away from campus per semester that must be cleared by the appropriate coordinator, according to the Penn State Student Affairs website.

During her first year as an RA, Williams said the RA experience was “overwhelming” because it was challenging to separate work from her personal life and maintain an appropriate balance.

Now that many of her classes are not online and she’s gained more experience in the position, Williams said she’s got the job “nailed down” more and understands how to appropriately complete all of her responsibilities.

Williams said one of the most noteworthy experiences as an RA was watching a student who was struggling with mental health issues grow and become happy over time — even landing a position as an RA.

Over the course of the job, Williams said many unforgettable moments with residents arise.

After seeing her cousins work as RAs at their respective universities, Maddie Dong said she was intrigued to follow suit upon hearing their experiences and how the position changed them.

Dong (senior-psychology) said she found the position to be both a “really good leadership opportunity” and an activity that “exposes [her] to different types of people and different types of situations.”

She said RAs receive training on a variety of situations and the corresponding protocols — including alcohol, racism, sexual assault and coronavirus regulations — to help with the problems that arise throughout the semester.

As an RA, Dong said she has to be prepared for the unpredictable because “every day is different, and [she] has no idea what’s going to happen” at any given day or time.

“It’s not really a normal job where you have set hours,” Dong said. “You’re always there for [the residents] when they need you.”

Since she plans to attend graduate school for school psychology, Dong said the opportunity to work with young adults and students who just completed high school is a good experience that gives her knowledge to help in her future career.

“The most rewarding experience is definitely the impact that I can help make on these kids,” Dong said. “Sometimes the freshmen come in and it’s their first time away from home, and I feel like I’m able to be that bridge between starting a new school and leaving home.”

Dong said she enjoys having the opportunity to watch her residents grow and experience college in a positive way.

“The growth from when I first met them to the end of the year — it’s crazy,” Dong said. “[It] feels like you’re a proud big sibling.”

Since many of her residents are fresh out of high school, Dong said they’re just learning the ropes to college life and make a lot of mistakes. However, she said “RAs are there to guide them through those mistakes.”

Never having a desire to live in an apartment due to the high cost of the State College market, Dong said being an RA allows her to have her own space that’s closer and more accessible to the academic opportunities that she typically takes advantage of.

In regards to where one lives on campus, Dong said RAs are assigned wherever a need arises. However, she said she’s been lucky and received an area of campus that she enjoys.

Dong said being an RA can impact her schedule, especially when she’s scheduled to be “on duty” and is not allowed to leave the building — even if a friend wants to hang out.

And, she said the nature of the job is very independent.

Being an RA can be lonely at times because “you’re alone a lot, and you have to get used to that as you really just rely on yourself,” Dong said.

Although RAs who are “on duty” make rounds throughout the night to check on students and the building, Dong said they still have the opportunity to get a decent night’s rest.

Dong said some people assume RAs are awake at all hours of the night just because of the position they hold, which she said isn’t true.

For instance, Dong said she once received a phone call at 4 a.m. from a fellow student about a situation that could have waited for reasonable hours of the day to discuss.

“Because it’s the beginning of the semester, I think it’s really hard to find that balance,” Dong said. “It really takes some time to adjust to a new schedule. And then once that happens, it’s [more manageable].”

Beyond creating bulletin boards and name tags for residents, Dong said RAs are required to create around 15 community-builder activities per semester, which give students something to do and a means for residents to bond.

For her community-builder activities, Dong said she offers a variety of events or socials to appeal to different students and their interests and personalities.

“Something I was not prepared for was how different each resident is [because] everyone has a different personality and different interests,” Dong said. “I think it can be challenging to create an environment where they all feel included because everyone is so different.”

Dong said she occasionally sits out in her residence area providing cookies or donuts for the residents to “make sure the floor’s connected and they’re seeing [her] more often.”

To engage new residents in community-building activities, Dong said she tries to “change it up a little bit” to make sure everyone gets what they like or what they need.

She said she’s hosted fantasy football with residents who like sports, created an “Avatar: The Last Airbender” episode watch party and has hosted food activities because “most people like free food.”

She said engaging her residents in activities brings her joy because she’s better able to connect with them and understand what they need from her.

“At the end of the day, if you treat them with respect, they treat you with respect,” Dong said.

Being able to help the students succeed in life and during their academic transition makes the job worthwhile, Dong said.

“It’s not just working with your residents but also working as a team with the other RAs, and I think that’s really important because you learn a lot of collaboration skills,” Dong said. “Two buildings that have over 200 students are succeeding, and I think that’s really amazing that only 14 [RAs in the area’s Supergroup] are really holding this whole place together.”