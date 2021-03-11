The coronavirus has taken a significant toll on many people’s mental health over the past year — specifically college-aged students — though universities are seeing less students seeking psychological services.

Penn State’s Center for Collegiate Mental Health released a five-part blog series spanning from February to March comparing the mental health of college students across the country before and during the pandemic.

One study found that with almost 50,000 students seeking services during the pandemic, only 33% of the students said their reason was related to the coronavirus.

In addition, CCMH found that there were 32% less students seeking treatment in fall 2020 compared to fall 2019.

Senior Director of Penn State Counseling & Psychological Services Ben Locke said the decline was caused by a variety of situations, but less students being on campus was most likely the greatest factor.

“The biggest reason for the decline is that people tend to seek help where they live,” Locke said. “Residential living is down by about 30% at the university. The biggest driver is really that fewer people are living on campus.”

Although CCMH doesn’t provide data specific to Penn State, Locke said the university is still “in line with national averages,” and Penn State CAPS did notice a drop-off in students requesting services.

For students who said their mental health was negatively impacted by the coronavirus, CCMH found higher levels of mental health distress in the form of depression, generalized anxiety, social anxiety, eating concerns, hostility, alcohol use and general distress.

Although psychology professor Sarah Myruski was teaching remotely at Hunter College in New York at the start of the pandemic, she said she still noticed a general “increase in anxiety, stress and worries about the uncertainties of the future.”

“When the pandemic initially started, there was a panic,” Myruski said. “My students were so stressed and didn’t know what to expect with the online format.”

Since she started teaching at Penn State in the fall, Myruski said she noticed these feelings “leveling off.”

“All of these challenges are new to everybody,” Myruski said. “A lot of people are still adjusting to online learning.”

The blog from CCMH also found the self-reported distress of students was almost the same in fall 2019 compared to fall 2020. The greatest differences were increases in eating concerns and family distress.

In the studies, first-year students said they felt the highest levels of negative impact on mental health from the coronavirus, loneliness or isolation, and missed experiences or opportunities. Seniors were rated the highest in areas of career and financial distress.

In terms of differentiation between races, CCMH found that Black students reported lower rates of negative impacts in mental health, isolation, motivation and academics compared to all other races and ethnicities. Students who identify as American Indian and Alaskan Native reported the highest levels of negative impact in finances, personal health concerns, grief/loss and food/housing insecurity.

Sexuality also played a role in determining some student’s negative mental health impacts. Students who identified as bisexual, questioning, pansexual, lesbian and queer reported high rates of negative impacts on mental health, motivation or focus, isolation, academics and missed opportunities.

Although there was an overall decrease in students seeking treatment, CCMH found that the average number of all attended appointments per client increased by approximately 20% after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It reflects the idea of how caseloads of counselors impact the amount of services they are able to provide,” Locke said.

With the pandemic creating advancements in technology, telehealth services are now being used to avoid face-to-face interactions.

“In telehealth, it’s with a real person just over video chat,” Myruski said. “I would say for some people that can still be a barrier, because they would still be talking to a stranger and that could be intimidating. For some, a nonhuman source of information might be at least a good entry point.”

Penn State offers services through You@PSU, a telehealth service to help students evaluate their current mental health. CAPS Chat — virtual consultations with counselors — is available for free.

For students seeking support who have access to student health insurance plans, Healthiest You is a telehealth option that allows 24/7 access to a doctor, medical opinions and the ability to search for an online healthcare worker.

“If people are looking for individual counseling, therapy or psychotherapy, most places are not doing in-person services right now,” Locke said. “Whether a student were to seek services with us or through a different platform, I think those are great ideas for the pandemic.”