A “substantial increase in academic distress” in college students during the 2020-21 academic school year was reflected in the 2021 Center for Collegiate Mental Health annual report.

Although the CCMH is housed at Penn State, it gathers information from hundreds of colleges that contribute to overall research, according to its project manager, Alaina Cummins.

The 2021 annual report drew data from 180 colleges and universities, Cummins said.

The “most noteworthy finding” in the report is the significant increase in reported academic distress from college students, according to Brett Scofield, interim co-senior director of Penn State’s Counseling and Psychological Services and executive director of CCMH.

Scofield said students' motivation, concentration and “trouble engaging” with a virtual classroom format may be some of the reasons for increased academic distress.

“[There’s] also the fact that that particular type of learning platform may have been incompatible with students’ learning style preferences,” Scofield said.

Aaron Pincus, Penn State professor of psychology and licensed psychologist, said he was not overly surprised by this reflection in the report.

“The pandemic disrupted everyone’s lives, and I think it disrupted students’ lives in unique ways because of the importance of in-person experiences and social experiences in college,” Pincus said. “It was probably devastating to a lot of students’ expectations about what their year would be like.”

Penn State previously announced 96% of classes would be held in person throughout the 2021-22 school year, and Pincus said he’s noted an impactful shift from this return.

“I’m in undergraduate classrooms for two in-person classes this semester, so all I can say is I’m struck by how engaged the students are this semester, coming back face-to-face,” Pincus said. “They seem to really want to be there — in a way that maybe is different than it used to be, and I think it’s making for a very positive in-class experience.”

The annual report also stated “depression and generalized anxiety leveled off in 2020-21 after steadily increasing for years.”

Although Scofield said it’s a “little unclear” why, there are some theories on this finding.

“If you look at the numbers from when you ask clinicians why students are coming in for therapy, anxiety actually increases,” Scofield said. “But when you look at it from a student self-report perspective, that is where it leveled off.”

Scofield said this may be due to the discrepancy between the measurement of the general concept of anxiety and the measurement of individual symptoms. This discrepancy was also apparent in CCMH’s blog in February 2021, which compared anxiety symptom reports in fall 2019 and fall 2020.

“[The blog] showed, when you looked at specific symptoms, there were specific symptoms that increased — like isolation, sleep problems, being easily frightened, racing thoughts, general fear, tension,” Scofield said. “But other aspects of anxiety decreased, like [the symptom of] ‘I’m afraid of having an anxiety attack in public’ that went down, because people weren’t in public.”

Scofield also said the student self-reporting data is based on a “symptom-monitoring checklist.”

Stephanie Stama, staff psychologist at CAPS, also introduced some theories to this particular piece of the report.

“One of many hypotheses about why these are leveling off during the pandemic may be related to posttraumatic growth,” Stama said via email. “In other words, perhaps the pandemic has given people a renewed perspective, offered the opportunity to review priorities and [encouraged] people to live authentically by their values.”

The CCMH report also delved into reports on the Clinical Load Index — a tool for “looking at how counselor caseloads are associated with the care that students receive at those counseling centers,” according to Scofield.

The CLI was first introduced in 2019, and the 2021 report showed how centers with high caseloads care for people with critical and safety needs, according to the report.

“What we found is that when counselors have smaller caseloads, they’re able to provide more care to all students, including those with critical and safety needs that are often prioritized by universities,” Scofield said.

Since the CCMH report reflects averages from over a hundred colleges and universities, reports are not available on whether services at Penn State are classified as a High CLI, according to Scofield.

“We’re serving a significant amount of students here — and that’s good that we have students that are reaching out to us for care,” Scofield said. “And we recognize that because we have a strong demand for services at Penn State, students benefit from having a variety of pathways to seek help — so we make this available at Penn State CAPS.”

CAPS WellTrack, CAPS Chat services, brief consultation services offering daily walk-ins and group counseling are some of the available pathways Scofield pointed to for student care.

“We also have online mental health screenings for any student that wants to do a self check-in,” Cummins said.

Stama said CAPS services use the CCMH annual report data to “review and adjust services and procedures in an effort to adapt to the landscape of student mental health needs.”

Scofield said the CLI results allow for a more “active dialogue” and “transparent discussion” between students and university services.

“We talk about alignment, and I think this is important information for universities to know about the services they have and the association with care providence so they know what they can offer students and what the stakeholders can expect to receive.”

