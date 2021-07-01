As students return and new freshmen flock to Penn State's campuses for the beginning of its second summer session, unvaccinated students who live on campus are required to receive weekly testing, which was announced in May.

The guidelines — which include the requirement of a mask indoors for unvaccinated students — apply to campuses with more than 25 students living in residence halls over the summer, according to Penn State spokesperson Wyatt DuBois.

Students who are fully vaccinated are not required to comply with the testing regulations.

All vaccinated students are encouraged by the university to upload their vaccine information to the myUHS portal. DuBois said Penn State uses voluntary vaccination information to inform its decision making for the fall's coronavirus mitigation plans.

No decisions have been announced regarding fall vaccination and testing strategies by the university.

Information regarding coronavirus testing will be delivered via the university’s coronavirus dashboard throughout the summer.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article stated the university accessed student's health records. This is not true. Students can voluntarily upload their coronavirus vaccination information. The Daily Collegian apologizes for this error.

