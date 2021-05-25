Penn State has updated its travel guidelines, requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated for university-funded travel beginning June 1.

However, trips scheduled to depart before June 1 and employees whose trips were approved prior to May 25 are exempt from this rule, according to Penn State News.

International travel affiliated with Penn State will remain suspended until further notice, and any essential international travel must be approved by Executive Vice President and Provost Nick Jones.

Fully vaccinated employees who wish to travel will not be required to show documentation but must affirm their coronavirus vaccination status.

With these university-funded travel guidelines in place, Penn state said it will continue to encourage its employees to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's travel recommendations for personal travel plans.

