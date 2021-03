A sexual assault was reported to Penn State Police at 5:30 p.m. on March 12, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The report alleged that an individual was assaulted by a man they knew in a residence hall in East Halls.

This is the third Timely Warning that Penn State has issued during the spring 2021 semester.

