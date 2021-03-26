Penn State has charged 381 students for failure to comply with coronavirus mitigation efforts during the spring semester, according to President Eric Barron during a webinar on Friday.

Barron said the consequences have ranged from conduct warning to probation, transcript notations, loss of on-campus housing and suspension.

"It's not time to stop wearing a mask and practicing other safety measures," Barron said.

According to Barron, the university has "many more" conduct cases related to coronavirus protocols that haven't been completed yet.

As of March 26, the university reported a 4.1% coronavirus positivity rate in students through its coronavirus dashboard.

In the past week, 261 students have tested positive for the virus.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State reports first case of coronavirus variant A variant of the coronavirus — SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 — has been reported at Penn State, accordi…