A variant of the coronavirus — SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 — has been reported at Penn State, according to President Eric Barron at a webinar on Friday.

Matt Ferrari, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics at Penn State, said the first "hard evidence" of the variant was discovered Tuesday through the university's wastewater testing.

It was not reported where the variant may have come from.

"We have been acting as though this was likely here in our community for the last several weeks," Ferrari said.

The first coronavirus variant was reported in Pennsylvania on Jan. 7.

According to Ferrari, the new variant is 30-50% more transmissible than the original coronavirus variant. This increases the likelihood of "severe disease" from the virus.

Ferrari said the current coronavirus vaccines that are being distributed — including Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson — have the "same efficacy" against the new variant as the original coronavirus strain.

The university encourages students, faculty and staff to continue to wear masks and avoid gatherings to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. According to Ferrari, the number of cases has begun to rise across campus.

