Penn State reported its ninth known forcible sex offense of the fall semester Monday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The incident allegedly occurred Saturday between 3-3:15 p.m. at Gate D in Beaver Stadium, according to the Timely Warning, and the student reported "being inappropriately touched by an unknown male."

The student reported the incident to Penn State University Police and Public Safety at 2:34 p.m. Monday.

Penn State issued its eighth known forcible sex offense earlier on Monday, but exact times have yet to be confirmed for that specific incident.

