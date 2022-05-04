Penn State reported its eighth known sex offense of the spring semester on Wednesday, according to a University Park-issed Timely Warning at around 5:05 p.m.

The incident allegedly occurred between midnight and 11:59 p.m. on Friday in a residence hall in the East Halls complex, the Timely Warning said, and the student reported being sexually assaulted by a known person.

Penn State University Police and Public Safety received the report at 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Timely Warning.

