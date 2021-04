Penn State reported a sexual assault on Monday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The alleged assault occurred between the end of February and early March in a residence hall room in East Halls complex.

A third party reported the alleged assault to University Police at 3:00 p.m. Monday.

This is the seventh Timely Warning sexual assault Penn State reported during the spring semester. It's the fifth known sexual assault reported at East Halls in the spring 2021 semester.