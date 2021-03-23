Penn State reported a sexual assault on Tuesday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The alleged assault, which occurred on March 16 in an East Halls complex, was reported to University Police on March 23 at 1:30 p.m.

The report alleged that a student was assaulted by a man they knew in a residence hall, according to the report.

This is the fifth Timely Warning sexual assault Penn State reported during the spring semester. It is the third reported sexual assault to take place at East Halls.