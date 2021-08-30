Penn State reported its fifth known forcible sex offense of the fall semester on Sunday, according to a University Park-issued timely warning at 11:41 p.m.
The incident allegedly occurred in East Halls at an unknown time on Friday, according to a third party in the timely warning, and the student allegedly knew the individual.
The third party reported the incident at 10:27 p.m. Sunday to Penn State University Police and Public Safety.
