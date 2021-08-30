Old Main

Old Main on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at University Park, Pa.

 Jackson Fung

Penn State reported its fifth known forcible sex offense of the fall semester on Sunday, according to a University Park-issued timely warning at 11:41 p.m.

The incident allegedly occurred in East Halls at an unknown time on Friday, according to a third party in the timely warning, and the student allegedly knew the individual.

The third party reported the incident at 10:27 p.m. Sunday to Penn State University Police and Public Safety.

