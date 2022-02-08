University Police car sits on Pollock Road in front of Pattee and Paterno Libraries

A University Police vehicle sits on the side of Pollock Road along the Pattee Mall on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 as its driver presents to a class in the Willard Building in University Park, Pa.

 Jeremiah Hassel

Penn State reported its 4th known forcible sex offense of the spring semester at approximately 2:35 p.m. Tuesday via a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The incident allegedly took place between midnight on Jan. 10 and 11:33 a.m. Tuesday in the Willard Building, the Timely Warning said, and it was reported to Penn State University Police and Public Safety at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday.

The student allegedly reported being sexually assaulted by a known person, according to the Timely Warning.

