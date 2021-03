A sexual assault was reported to Penn State University Police by a third party on March 17, according to a timely warning issued by the university.

The incident allegedly occurred on March 15 in a business Building bathroom at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The individual reported being "inappropriately touched" by an unknown perpetrator in the academic building.

This is the fourth forcible sex offense reported by University Police during the spring semester.

