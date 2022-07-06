Penn State reported its second unknown sex offense of the summer semester on Wednesday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning at around 9:56 p.m.

The indecent assault allegedly occurred between midnight and 11:59 p.m. on July 3 in a residence hall in the East Halls complex, the Timely Warning said, and the individual reported being inappropriately touched without consent by an unknown person.

A third party reported the incident to Penn State University Police and Public Safety at 4:17 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Timely Warning.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE