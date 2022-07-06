Old Main Clock Tower

The Old Main Clock Tower sits on top of Old Main in University Park, Pa on Feb. 17, 2022.

 Danny Gotwals

Penn State reported its second unknown sex offense of the summer semester on Wednesday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning at around 9:56 p.m.

The indecent assault allegedly occurred between midnight and 11:59 p.m. on July 3 in a residence hall in the East Halls complex, the Timely Warning said, and the individual reported being inappropriately touched without consent by an unknown person.

A third party reported the incident to Penn State University Police and Public Safety at 4:17 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Timely Warning.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

 

