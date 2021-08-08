Old Main against a Cloudy Sky

Old Main stands against a partly cloudy sky the evening of Monday, June 7, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Its lawn remains mostly empty without school in session.

 Jeremiah Hassel

Penn State reported a sexual assault on Saturday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The incident allegedly occurred in a residence hall room in East Halls, according to the report, and the student affected allegedly knew the individual.

This is the second forcible sex offense reported by the university this summer.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags