Penn State reported a sexual assault on Saturday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.
The incident allegedly occurred in a residence hall room in East Halls, according to the report, and the student affected allegedly knew the individual.
This is the second forcible sex offense reported by the university this summer.
