Penn State reports 24th known forcible sex offense of fall semester

Penn State reported its 24th known forcible sex offense of the fall semester Tuesday at approximately 2:25 p.m. via a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The incident allegedly took place at an unknown time on Nov. 20 in South Halls, the Timely Warning said, and a third party reported it to Penn State University Police and Public Safety at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The student allegedly reported being sexually assaulted by a known person, according to the Timely Warning.

This is the most known forcible sex offense Timely Warnings reported in a fall semester since the 19 Timely Warnings reported in fall 2016.

