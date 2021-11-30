You are the owner of this article.
Penn State reports 24th known forcible sex offense of fall semester

UniversityPolice

Penn State University Police car on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in University Park, Pa.

 Nick Stonesifer

Penn State reported its 24th known forcible sex offense of the fall semester Tuesday at approximately 2:25 p.m. via a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The incident allegedly took place at an unknown time on Nov. 20 in South Halls, the Timely Warning said, and a third party reported it to Penn State University Police and Public Safety at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The student allegedly reported being sexually assaulted by a known person, according to the Timely Warning.

This is the most known forcible sex offense Timely Warnings reported in a fall semester since the 19 Timely Warnings reported in fall 2016.

