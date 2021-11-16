Penn State reports 23rd known forcible sex offense of fall semester

Penn State reported its 23rd known forcible sex offense of the fall semester Tuesday at approximately 12:13 p.m. via a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The incident allegedly took place Friday in West Halls, the Timely Warning said, and a third party reported it to Penn State University Police and Public Safety at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The student allegedly reported being sexually assaulted by a known person, according to the Timely Warning.

This is the most known forcible sex offense Timely Warnings reported in a fall semester since the 19 Timely Warnings reported in fall 2016.

