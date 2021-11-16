You are the owner of this article.
Penn State reports 23rd known forcible sex offense of fall semester

Feature - Old Main

An upward view of Old Main on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in University Park, Pa.

 Ernesto Estremera JR

Penn State reported its 23rd known forcible sex offense of the fall semester Tuesday at approximately 12:13 p.m. via a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The incident allegedly took place Friday in West Halls, the Timely Warning said, and a third party reported it to Penn State University Police and Public Safety at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The student allegedly reported being sexually assaulted by a known person, according to the Timely Warning.

This is the most known forcible sex offense Timely Warnings reported in a fall semester since the 19 Timely Warnings reported in fall 2016.

