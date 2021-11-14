Penn State reports 21st known forcible sex offense of fall semester

Penn State reported its 21st known forcible sex offense of the fall semester at approximately 10:06 p.m. Sunday via a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The incident, which was reported by a third party to Penn State University Police and Public Safety at 9:39 p.m. Sunday, allegedly took place Oct. 8 in North Halls, the Timely Warning said.

According to the Timely Warning, the student reported being sexually assaulted by a known person.

This is the most known forcible sex offense Timely Warnings reported in a fall semester since the 19 Timely Warnings in the fall of 2016.

