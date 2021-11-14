You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Penn State reports 21st known forcible sex offense of fall semester

UniversityPolice

Penn State University Police car on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in University Park, Pa.

 Nick Stonesifer

Penn State reported its 21st known forcible sex offense of the fall semester at approximately 10:06 p.m. Sunday via a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The incident, which was reported by a third party to Penn State University Police and Public Safety at 9:39 p.m. Sunday, allegedly took place Oct. 8 in North Halls, the Timely Warning said.

According to the Timely Warning, the student reported being sexually assaulted by a known person.

This is the most known forcible sex offense Timely Warnings reported in a fall semester since the 19 Timely Warnings in the fall of 2016.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters