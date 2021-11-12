Penn State reports 20th known forcible sex offense of the fall semester

Penn State reported its 20th known forcible sex offense of the fall semester Friday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The sexual assault allegedly took place in the Pollock housing Complex on Oct. 29, 2021, according the Timely Warning.

The student reported being sexually assaulted by a known person, according to the Timely Warning.

The incident was reported to Penn State University Police and Public Safety on Nov. 12 at 8:52 a.m.

This is the most known forcible sex offense Timely Warnings reported in a fall semester since the 19 Timely Warnings in the fall of 2016.

