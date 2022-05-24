Penn State reported an unknown forcible sex offense on Tuesday at approximately 3:53 p.m., according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The two reported indecent assaults allegedly occurred on May 21 between 11:59 p.m. and midnight at the Food Science Building, the Timely Warning said.

The individuals reported being inappropriately touched by an unknown person without their consent, and a third party reported the incident to Penn State University Police and Public Safety around 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Timely Warning.

