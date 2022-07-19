Penn State reported its first known sex offense of the summer semester on Tuesday, according to a university-issued Timely Warning at around 1:35 a.m.

The assault allegedly occurred between 11 p.m. on July 8 and 2:30 a.m. on July 9 in the East Halls Housing complex, the Timely Warning said.

A witness reported observing a student touching an unconscious female inappropriately, according to the warning.

The witness reported the incident to Penn State University Police and Public Safety at 11:49 p.m. on Monday, according to the Timely Warning.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE