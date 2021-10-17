Old Main, building

Penn State reported an aggravated assault Sunday, according to a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

The incident allegedly occurred at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday in the "area of Old Main," the Timely Warning said, and it was reported to Penn State University Police and Public Safety by a third party at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Timely Warning, a Penn State student reported to a third party they were “assaulted by an unknown person with an unknown object.”

This was the first known aggravated assault reported by Penn State this fall semester.

